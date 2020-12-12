County Lines: Delta High School, local nonprofits hold holiday drive-through donation event

SANTA MARIA
Delta High School, local nonprofits hold holiday drive-through donation event
Delta High School, in partnership with local nonprofits, held a holiday drive-through donation event for student families on Thursday evening, distributing food and other necessities to over 200 families.
In years past, Delta officials have organized an on-campus holiday store with free gifts for school families in need. This winter, the school partnered with organizations including Catholic Charities, Santa Barbara County Rescue Mission, Altrusa International of Golden Valley Inc., Element Church, Crestwood Church and Costco, according to Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.
With the items gathered by participating partners, baskets donated to families on Wednesday included blankets, towels, hygiene products and groceries, Klein said.
Delta High School faculty were happy to help out school families in need.
“It is amazing to be able to support our kids and their families during this crazy time of isolation. We are so thankful so many people are reaching out to make sure the holidays are full of joy," said Delta English and art teacher Glynda Maddaleno.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Animal shelters celebrating '12 Days of Winter Whiskers'
Santa Barbara County residents can celebrate the “12 Days of Winter Whiskers” this month, giving animals from participating shelters a forever home at a reduced price, a spokeswoman for Santa Barbara County Animal Services said.
From Dec. 12 to 24, adoptable animals will be available for $12 from County Animal Services, ASAP Cats and BUNS, or Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter, with a new animal showcased each day on social media.
Additional adoptable animals, which are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, can be viewed online.
To view adoptable animals, visit sbcanimalservices.org and asapcats.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
“Meet and greet” appointments with a chosen animal can be made by calling the Santa Maria Animal Shelter at 805-934-6119 or the Santa Barbara shelter at 805-681-5285.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Cottage Urgent Care Centers offering free flu vaccinations
Free flu vaccinations are available at Cottage Urgent Care Center locations for those age 6 months and older, although the high-dose vaccine will not be available, a Cottage Health spokesman said.
Walk-ins are welcome, but online advance registration is recommended, the spokesman said.
A Cottage Urgent Care Center is located at 1846 N. Broadway, Suite A, in Santa Maria and can be reached by calling 805-361-4279.
Cottage also plans to open an Urgent Care Center on Tuesday at 328 McMurray Road, Suite 102, in Buellton. The center’s phone number will be 805-693-4017.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be in effect, and all attendees must wear a mask to receive a vaccine, the spokesman said.
To make a reservation at an Urgent Care Center, visit www.cottagehealth.org/flushot.
Cottage Urgent Care Centers provide walk-in treatment of minor injuries and illnesses from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year, the spokesman said. For more information on locations, visit www.cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!