SANTA MARIA
Dawn Jackson named new library director
Dawn Jackson, who has been serving as interim library director since Jan. 31, has been named the Santa Maria’s new library director, culminating the recruitment process, City Manager Jason Stilwell said Friday.
“Dawn stands out for her dedication, communication, competencies and experience as a library professional,” Stilwell said.
Jackson has worked for the Santa Maria Public Library since 2013, serving in a number of roles and responsibilities, he said, adding that breadth of knowledge and expertise has proven vital in evolving the library services while keeping a steady focus on the core role of the library and on customer service.
Former librarian Mary Housel announced her retirement Jan. 11, one day after she was told by city officials that her contract would not be renewed.
A 10-year veteran of the job, she said she was not given a reason for nonrenewal of her contract, scheduled for the end of January, and city officials declined to comment.
The Santa Maria Public Library system provides library services to approximately 170,000 people in northern Santa Barbara County through the Main Library at 421 S. McClelland St. and branches located in New Cuyama, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Orcutt.
The Main Library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information about the library and its services, call 805-925-0994 or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/library.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Public input sought on identifying new locations for EV charging stations
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is seeking public input to identify additional sites for future electric vehicle charging stations in six Central Coast counties including Santa Barbara.
Electric vehicles are said to be essential to the fight against climate change, propelling local agencies to increase the number of vehicle charging stations available, particularly in rural and traditionally underserved communities, an SBCAG spokeswoman said.
“Electric cars are the future of transportation and the number of these vehicles on the road continues to grow,” said Das Williams, SBCAG board chair. “We want to make charging as effortless as possible and need the public’s help to identify opportunities to make it even better and easier to charge on the fly.”
The goal is to identify ideal locations in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties via the live Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy mapping tool.
Public input gathered via the tool will help create the Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy, which will aid in the adoption of zero emission vehicles in the region, the spokeswoman said.
The interactive mapping tool can be accessed by the public through October at www.bit.ly/CCZEV.
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Association of Monterey Bay Governments and San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, along with the six counties, have partnered to develop the strategy.
The public can find more information on the Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy at www.centralcoastzevstrategy.com.
A quick video tutorial on how to use the interactive mapping tool is also available at www.bit.ly/InteractiveMapVideo.
SANTA MARIA
City streamlines business application process
The city of Santa Maria now offers a redesigned online business license application, aimed at streamlining the process for small businesses.
The online application that can be submitted 24/7 will allow applicants to view status updates and will save multiple trips to city offices.
Under the online process, the Community Development Department will collect fees and conduct an initial review. Depending on the location and business type, the Santa Maria Fire Department may then review the application and potentially conduct a fire inspection. Lastly, it is reviewed by the Finance Department to collect the remaining fees and taxes.
The process typically takes two weeks, and licenses are valid for one year.
The application form is on the city's website www.cityofsantamaria.org/, under the business license tab in the Finance Department subsection.
Questions may be directed to the Finance Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2422.