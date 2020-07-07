County Lines: Custody deputy tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Custody deputy tests positive for COVID-19
A Santa Barbara County custody deputy tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday as part of a sweep of all custody staff, according to a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
The deputy, who was asymptomatic, last had contact with inmates on June 30, when she wore an N95 mask, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
Since then, the deputy had been off shift as part of her regular schedule.
Contact tracing and testing of inmates and staff continues, Zick said.
Last week, three custody staff members and a patrol deputy tested positive for the virus and are self-isolating at home.
LOMPOC
City cancels Mother Son Luau due to pandemic
The Lompoc Recreation Division has canceled this year’s Mother Son Luau due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city announced Monday.
The annual event, which is typically held around Mothers Day in May, had been rescheduled this year to take place July 24 and 25. With the coronavirus crisis still ongoing, city leaders made the call to cancel this year's luau altogether.
Lompoc Recreation Division programs and facilities remain closed.
For more information on Recreation Division programs, call 805-875-8100.
Resources and information on Lompoc city services during the COVID-19 pandemic are also available at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources.
SANTA MARIA VALLEY
Chamber of Commerce survey to gauge COVID-19 impact on businesses
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is asking local business owners for their input on how COVID-19 is affecting their businesses.
Once a month, a brief survey will be sent to participating businesses to gather information on COVID-19 impacts, the needs of the business community and the confidence businesses have in the local economy, a chamber spokesman said.
“As a champion for local business, it’s important we hear from local businesses directly to best understand what their concerns and needs are during this challenging time,” said Glenn Morris, chamber president and CEO.
“By sending this survey out once a month, we can better gauge how those needs and challenges change over time and how the chamber can continue to best support our local business community.”
Morris said the chamber is asking all businesses take five minutes to fill out the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVID19-July2020.
The survey is also available in Spanish at www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVID19-JULIO2020
Business owners with specific needs can fill out the chamber’s business assistance form at http://santamaria.com/business-assistance-form to have someone from the chamber connect with them directly.
To be added to the chamber’s email list to receive the monthly survey and other local news updates, email molly@santamaria.com.
