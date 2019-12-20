County Lines: Custody deputy arrested for alleged public intoxication, disorderly conduct in Arroyo Grande

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Custody deputy arrested for alleged public intoxication, disorderly conduct in Arroyo Grande
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office custody deputy was arrested Nov. 24 on suspicion of public intoxication and disorderly conduct following an incident at a restaurant in Arroyo Grande.
Arroyo Grande Police Cmdr. Shawn Cosgrove said officers were dispatched to Rooster Creek Tavern for complaint of a woman who was allegedly causing a scene in the restaurant.
Cosgrove identified the woman as 55-year-old Brenda Maynard of Arroyo Grande. According to a LinkedIn profile, Maynard is a custody lieutenant with the Sheriff's Office.
Before officers contacted her, Cosgrove said, Maynard was allegedly publicizing that she was a law enforcement officer and handing out business cards.
Cosgrove said that Maynard displayed signs of "obvious" intoxication after officers contacted her inside the restaurant.
At some point she became uncooperative and tried to walk away, Cosgrove added.
Based on the totality of circumstances, Cosgrove said, Maynard was placed under arrest.
Maynard is the second Sheriff's Office deputy to be arrested for an alleged alcohol-related crime since September.
Custody Deputy Javier Antunez was arrested and later charged with DUI-related charges for allegedly causing a three-vehicle collision on Highway 154 that injured six people Sept. 14.
A Sheriff's Office spokeswoman declined to comment for this story.
SANTA MARIA
Waller Park history to be discussed during next 'Heart of the Valley' event
Friends of Waller Park board chairman George Johnston will speak about the unique history of the park during the next "Heart of the Valley" presentation Dec. 21 at 10:15 a.m.
Attendees will learn how creating the park saved a golf course and why the original name Washington Grove, suggested by a student, was changed.
The nonprofit Friends of Waller Park is dedicated to continued development and beautification of the 154-plus-acre county park at the south end of Santa Maria.
The free series, held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library each month, features a variety of expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region, a program spokeswoman said.
The program is the result of a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged, the spokeswoman said.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SANTA MARIA VALLEY
Humane Society to waive adoption fees for its 'Home for the Holidays' event
The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society will waive adoption fees now through Sunday during its “Home for the Holidays” promotion.
"Home for the Holidays" aims to find every animal a loving home in time for Christmas, an organization spokesman said.
During the five-day promotion, there will be no cost to adopt any animal.
Director of Community Engagement Matt Chan said the Humane Society hopes to have every animal in its shelter placed into a home by Sunday.
“We believe every one of our animals can make a perfect family companion in a variety of living situations," he said in a news release. "Some may not be a good match with other dogs or other cats, but each animal is a great match for someone.”
Every animal available for adoption has been spayed or neutered and microchipped, is up to date on vaccines and has been examined by the shelter veterinarian, Chan said.
While in the care of Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, dogs are trained in leash walking and basic commands, and cats learn real-life skills, like how to calmly go into their cat carriers upon cue.
Adopted animals also go home with a free bag of Purina food and a voucher for a free exam at participating veterinary hospitals.
The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is located at 1687 W. Stowell Road, Santa Maria, and will be open for adoptions 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.