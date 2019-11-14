SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Custody deputy accused of felony DUI pleads not guilty
The Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody deputy accused of felony DUI pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Wednesday at Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Javier Jonathan Antunez, 44, was dressed out in a suit and using crutches as he briefly appeared with his attorney before Judge Gustavo Lavayen.
Lavayen agreed to set a date of Jan. 6 for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court's Department 6.
Antunez is charged in connection to a Sept. 14 three-vehicle crash just east of the Cachuma Lake Recreational Area on Highway 154 that injured six people, including himself. It's not clear what the extent of Antunez's injuries are.
One of the victims of the crash was identified as Judith Hall, who is a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office investigator. The other four who sustained injuries were Esther Trejokembaiyee, Enrique Calderon Mendez, Dolores Gutierrez and Evelia Dominguez.
Antunez faces two felony DUI charges -- driving under the influence and causing injury, and driving under the influence with greater than a .08% blood alcohol content and causing injury -- and one habitual offender enhancement.
Josh Lynn, Antunez's attorney, described the case as "complicated" as he asked the judge to enter a general time waiver for his client.
Antunez remains out of jail on bond with a $150,000 bail amount posted, according to court records.
The case is being prosecuted by Jonathan Kline of the California Attorney General's Office rather than the District Attorney's Office to avoid an appearance of a conflict of interest.
Antunez is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 6 at Superior Court in Santa Maria.
SANTA MARIA
Mountain Mike's Pizza to open Friday
Mountain Mike's Pizza is set to open its Santa Maria restaurant on Friday.
The new pizzeria, located at 1729 N. Broadway, will occupy the space that used to house a Blaze Pizza location.
The restaurant will be the first Central Coast location for the pizza chain that was established 41 years ago in the San Francisco Bay area.
The next closest Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Santa Maria is in Bakersfield.
Chelsea McKinney, who handles media relations for the chain, said the 2,500-foot restaurant will feature a kids' activity room with arcade games and a dining room filled with television screens.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sleeping Bag Drive to benefit homeless now underway
The third annual Sleeping Bag Drive conducted by the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office to help those experiencing homelessness is underway through Dec. 11.
More than 1,800 people are experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County, said Gina DePinto, county communications manager.
To help these individuals and families stay warm this winter, the Public Defender’s Office is accepting donations of not only sleeping bags but, also, hats, gloves, jackets, warm clothing, thermal underwear, scarves, socks, shoes, hygiene products and backpacks, DePinto said.
New or lightly used donations can be dropped off during regular business hours at the Public Defender’s Office at 312-P E. Cook St., Building A, in Santa Maria as well as 1100 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.
Financial donations also will be accepted to purchase new sleeping bags and undergarments, with checks made out to Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County and Americorps.
Donations are tax deductible through the Public Defender’s partnerships, DePinto said.
Donations can also be made online at www.fsacares.org, where donors should specify that the funds are for the sleeping bag drive.
Homeless individuals who want to receive donated goods will need to attend a distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at each office of the Public Defender.
Goods will be available while supplies last, DePinto said.
For more information, contact the Public Defender’s Office at 805-346-7500 in Santa Maria or 805-568-3470 in Santa Barbara.
SANTA MARIA
Capt. William Goodwin Dana to be discussed during next Heart of the Valley
Orcutt Union School District administrator Joe Dana will speak about early Central Coast pioneer Capt. William Goodwin Dana during the next Heart of the Valley presentation at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
William Dana was granted the 38,888-acre Rancho Nipomo in 1837 and is considered the founder of Nipomo, where his original adobe home still stands.
The free series, held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library each month, features a variety of expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region, a program spokeswoman said.
The program is the result of a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged, the spokeswoman said.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.