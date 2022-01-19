SLO, SB COUNTIES
Cunningham won’t seek fourth Assembly term
Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announced he won’t seek a fourth term in the state Assembly after redistricting caused his 35th District to evaporate around him and dumped him into another one, but he didn’t rule out a future bid for another elective office.
“After talking it over with my wife and kids, I have decided not to seek a fourth term in the state Assembly,” Cunningham said, adding, “San Luis Obispo County has been my home for most of my life, and northern Santa Barbara County has been my adopted home.”
Cunningham has represented San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County as far south as Lompoc since he was first elected in 2016, then won reelection in 2018 and 2020, in a mostly Democratic district.
But the California Citizens Redistricting Commission chose to put all of Santa Barbara County, plus a small section of southern San Luis Obispo County, in the 37th Assembly District.
Most of San Luis Obispo County, including Templeton, where Cunningham lives, was absorbed into the 30th Assembly District, which also includes a strip along the western side of Monterey County.
"I will continue to fight for the Central Coast in the state Assembly for the remainder of my term,” Cunningham vowed. “While I suspect my time in politics is not done, I look forward to spending more time with my family, coaching youth sports and growing our businesses.”
Among his accomplishments in office, Cunningham included securing hundreds of millions of dollars to finally fix the dangerous Highway 41 Y intersection with Highway 46; bolstering career technical education; passing laws to combat human trafficking; solidifying the state commitment to offshore wind energy on the Central Coast; and working to mitigate the economic impact of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant closure.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Homeless Point-in-Time Count postponed to Feb. 23
With the number of cases of COVID-19 spiking, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, organizers of the Homeless Point-in-Time Count have postponed the event until Wednesday, Feb. 23, to protect the health and safety of volunteers, staff and those who are homeless.
Those who volunteered for the original count date of Jan. 26 have been contacted about the new date, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department said.
However, several hundred volunteers are still needed to conduct the annual count of individuals and families who are homeless on a given day, said Jett Black-Maertz, senior housing program specialist.
“With everything that has happened over the past two years, the Point-in-Time Count is more important than ever,” Black-Maertz said. “It is important that we have an accurate count; we can’t do that without the help of volunteers."
Teams of volunteers, who will be trained to help count on the survey day, will canvass assigned routes throughout the county and briefly document who is experiencing homelessness.
The information is then used to plan local homeless assistance systems, justify funding and raise public awareness.
For the 2022 count, a number of COVID-19 safety measures have been instituted, including requiring individual volunteers to show proof of vaccination, wear appropriate masks and use hand sanitizer, which will be provided to those who don’t bring their own.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign up in teams with people they already interact with, like members of their households, colleagues and friends.
Individuals who are not part of a group will be matched in teams based on the comfort level they indicate at sign-up.
To avoid a large gathering, groups will be deployed as they arrive at their assigned logistics center.
To volunteer, sign up at https://countyofsb.pointintime.info/.
LOMPOC
138 federal prison inmates test positive for COVID-19
More than 130 inmates and staff at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Prisons on Tuesday.
A total of 138 cases were listed on the Bureau of Prisons website between the low-security Federal Correctional Institution and the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary.
Active coronavirus infections include 91 inmates and nine staff at the U.S. Penitentiary, and 33 inmates and five staff at the Federal Correctional Institution.
Five inmates sued Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal and Louis Milusnic, identified as the Lompoc prison's warden, accusing them of violating the Eighth Amendment for their poor response to an outbreak of the coronavirus starting in late March until mid-May of 2020, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on May 16, 2020.
Six inmates have died from the coronavirus since April 5, 2020, which was the day the facility's first inmate, identified as 66-year-old Oliver M. Boling, died from the disease, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
On Jan. 4, a federal judge continued a motion filed by defendants for one week which asks to dissolve a July 14, 2020, preliminary injunction ordering the release of vulnerable inmates to home confinement, court records show.
Judge Consuelo B. Marshall on Jan. 18 ruled that two facility reports by Dr. Homer Venters, a court-appointed infectious disease expert, are admissible in the case following inspections in September 2020 and April 2021, over defense objections.
In his ruling, Marshall said Venters' reports "have sufficient guarantees of trustworthiness, are more probative regarding the conditions at Lompoc than other evidence."
"Having found Dr. Venters' reports are admissible, the court finds a more recent report from [him] regarding the current conditions at Lompoc is needed prior to ruling on respondents' motion for summary judgement and motion to dissolve [the preliminary injunction]," Marshall said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
3 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
Three Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began last month and has now infected more than 220 people, according to a spokeswoman on Tuesday.
The three inmates tested positive after the Sheriff's Office's last update on the outbreak Jan. 13, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The outbreak, which began Dec. 8 in the Mail Jail facility at 4436 Calle Real, has infected a total of 221 inmates, including 26 active cases, Zick added. One hundred and ninety-one inmates have recovered and four have been released.
No inmates are currently hospitalized as a result of the outbreak, while 42 reported symptoms and 178 reported experiencing no symptoms, according to Zick. One inmate declined to answer.
Jail staff have administered more than 780 inmate vaccinations, including many through the American Rescue Plan Act that provides $20 to inmates' commissary accounts for full vaccinations and $10 for a booster shot, according to Zick.