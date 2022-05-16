SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Crews extinguish vegetation fire reported near Firestone Vineyard on Zaca Station Road
Crews on Monday halted forward progress on a half-acre vegetation fire reported near the Firestone vineyard on Zaca Station Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The fire was reported burning through grass at 2:47 p.m. in the 5000 block of Zaca Station Road, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
Multiple County Fire Department units responded to the incident, including four medic engines, two dozers, Copter 964, an investigator, a water tender, a hand crew and a battalion.
Upon arrival, officials reported a fire about a 1/4 acre in size, with a potential for 1 to 2 acres of spread.
Flames were moving toward a nearby oil rig on an adjacent property, according to emergency broadcasts.
County personnel reported that forward progress on the fire was stopped at 3:36 p.m. and that they would be on scene for the next 30 minutes.
Additionally, responses for dozer and air tankers were canceled a short time later, according to emergency broadcasts.
No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, according to County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, who added the cause of the fire is under investigation.
SANTA MARIA
Caltrans employee struck, injured by wrong-way driver near Stowell Road off-ramp
A Caltrans employee sustained a minor injury Monday after they were struck by a vehicle attempting to drive the wrong way up the Stowell Road off-ramp along Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident was reported at 9 a.m. when the vehicle struck the employee, who was standing along the off-ramp, according to CHP logs.
The worker complained of minor pain, although it's not clear if they were transported to a hospital, according to CHP officials. Information on whether the driver was detained or arrested was not immediately available.
Logs show that prior to the incident, emergency crews were directing traffic after a trailer overturned near the off-ramp shortly before 8 a.m.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Crews extinguish 1 1/2 acre fire near Arellanes Junior High School
Crews extinguished a brush fire that broke out Saturday near Arellanes Junior High School in Tanglewood, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The fire was reported at about 4 p.m. just east of Arellanes Junior High, in a field just west of the Santa Maria Airport, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
Driven by wind, Eliason said the fire grew to about 1 1/2 acres before it was put out by crews shortly before 6 p.m.
No structure damage or injuries were reported.
In addition to the County Fire Department, Santa Maria Fire Department crews responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Eliason.
VANDENBERG VILLAGE
Cabrillo High School Aquarium to host end-of-year Open House
The Cabrillo High School Aquarium will hold its final Open House of the school year on Wednesday, May 18, when aquarium students will showcase their projects to the public.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the aquarium located at the school campus, 4350 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.
In September, the facility hosted a grand reopening event that debuted a new interactive tidepool exhibit, as well as an Earth Day-themed event in April where the program unveiled its new Coastal Splash Exhibit, a 15-foot wave tank that demonstrates the dynamic coastal surf zone where live animals call the ever-changing habitat home.
For more information, go to www.cabrillohighschoolaquarium.org or contact director Greg Eisen at eisen.greg@lusd.org.