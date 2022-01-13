SANTA MARIA
Crews extinguish storage facility fire on Skyway Drive
Crews on Wednesday extinguished a fire that broke out in a storage facility located on Skyway Drive in Santa Maria, according to officials.
Dispatchers received a call at 9:11 a.m. reporting a fire at the facility in the 2800 block of Skyway Drive, according to Santa Maria Fire Department officials.
Five Santa Maria Fire Department engines, one truck, a battalion commander, a police unit and an American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, crews located several storage units fully engulfed in flames and smoke but quickly put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LOMPOC
LUSD Board of Education looking to fill vacancy after Heath's resignation
The Lompoc Unified School District Board of Education is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy that was created as a result of former board President Bill Heath's sudden resignation on Dec. 13, according to district officials.
Applications are available by contacting school district administrator Shirley Edwards at edwards.shirley@lusd.org and must be submitted to the same email address no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 28.
Candidates then will be invited to give a 3- to 5-minute presentation at the Feb. 2 special Board of Education meeting. The virtual meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
A final meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 7 will be held via Zoom, when a provisional appointee will be interviewed and sworn in as an appointed school board member, according to the announcement.
Current members of the school board include Nancy Schuler-Jones, who was elected in Heath's place as new board president at the Dec. 13 meeting; Steve Straight, who was elected as vice president; and Janet Blevins as clerk. Tom Blanco remains a member of the board.
The organizational meeting, slated for a board session in December, is held annually, according to Edwards.
SANTA MARIA
Bookmobile offers January storytime, pop-up programs
The Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile will be offering Storytime to You at different locations throughout the city as well as a January pop-up visit at Sierra Vista Park over the coming weeks.
Storytime to You offers stories, songs and rhymes focused on literacy building for the whole family.
On Jan. 19, the Bookmobile storytime program will come at 2 p.m. to Grogan Park (1155 W. Rancho Verde) followed by the Boys and Girls Club (901 N. Railroad Ave.) at 4 p.m.
On Jan. 28, the program will come to The Residences on Depot Street (205 N. Depot St.) at 2 p.m. followed by Rotary Park (2625 S. College Drive) at 4 p.m.
Questions about Storytime to You can be directed to the library's outreach services department at 805-925-0994.
The Bookmobile pop-up will be located at Sierra Vista Park on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Residents will be able to check out materials from the Bookmobile, place holds, use WiFi and apply for a library card. A family-friendly makerspace activity also will be available to complete at the stop or take home.
Sierra Vista Park is located at 809 Panther Drive. Questions may be directed to Bookmobile Services at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks offers winter Wildlife Explorers Program for youth
Young nature enthusiasts are invited to explore the outdoors with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department through its winter Wildlife Explorers Program.
The weekly program runs from Jan. 19 to Feb. 23 and takes place Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Cabin at Buena Vista Park. It is open to youths age 5 to 10 who are accompanied by an adult.
California naturalist Susan Tuttle will lead the bilingual program, offering fun, hands-on nature activities to connect youth to the outdoors.
Registration for the free program is required online at cityofsantamaria.org/register using session #10600. Space is limited, and repeat registration will not be permitted.
Buena Vista Park is located at 800 S. Pine St.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.