SANTA MARIA
Crews extinguish second-story blaze at Main Street office building
Santa Maria Fire crews extinguished a blaze Monday in the second story of an office building on East Main Street.
The fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Main Street, or directly across the street from Marian Regional Medical Center, according to dispatch traffic.
Crews extinguished the fire shortly before 5 p.m. and damaged was contained to a utility room on the second floor. No injuries were reported.
Fire crews were expected to remain on scene for up to two hours.
Additionally, Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to the incident.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County sets workshop on climate change
A second virtual community workshop on Santa Barbara County’s Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, by the Planning and Development Department.
Through the workshop, the public can learn more about the assessment, how vulnerability scoring is being conducted, and provide personal experience with hazards and natural disasters, a department spokesman said.
To participate in the workshop and find out more about the assessment being conducted by the Safety Element Update Team of the department’s Long Range Planning Division, visit www.countyofsb.org/ccva.
Visitors to the site also can provide comments on the Public Engagement Map, review resources and materials from the first workshop held Dec. 9 and explore a new interactive map.
To learn about the county’s One Climate Initiative, visit www.countyofsb.org/oneclimate.
More information is also available by emailing ClimateVulnerabilityAssessment@CountyofSB.org.
SANTA MARIA
Juvenile passenger extricated, hospitalized after vehicle collision
A juvenile passenger was extricated and hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision Sunday near the intersection of West Stowell and South Blosser roads.
Santa Maria Fire personnel responded to the collision shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg.
Upon arrival, fire crews located a juvenile passenger, who wasn't identified, trapped in one of the vehicles. Crews extricated the juvenile, then transported them via ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.
A Santa Maria Fire truck, engine and battalion commander, and Santa Maria Police officers also responded to the scene, according to Clayburg.