SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Crews extinguish RV fire on David Road in Orcutt
County Fire crews on Thursday extinguished a blaze that broke out inside of a recreational vehicle next to a house on David Road in Orcutt.
The fire was reported at 7:16 p.m. in the 800 block, where responding crews located a 32-foot vehicle with the interior fully engulfed in flames, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The fire did not extend beyond the RV and the house was not threatened, Bertucelli added.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
SANTA MARIA
Library offers free gift-wrapping stations leading up to Christmas
Community members in need of a quiet place to wrap holiday gifts are invited to utilize free supplies at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library's gift wrapping station over the next two weeks.
The gift wrapping station will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 11, Dec. 18 and Dec. 21 to 23. Residents can bring their gifts and use library supplies including scissors, wrapping paper, tape, ribbon and gift tags in a designated workspace.
Usage of the service is free and no registration is required. Supplies and space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SANTA MARIA
Hancock College holding donation drive for veterans at Casa de Flores
Hancock College's Veteran Success Center is collaborating with homeless veterans service provider Casa de Flores to gather donations for veterans staying at the facility this holiday season.
The college is accepting donations of specific food, clothing, bedding and personal hygiene items until Monday, with drop-off stations set up at Building G-101 and Building A-304 on the Santa Maria campus.
Casa de Flores is specifically seeking the following items:
- Gift cards to Home Depot, Walmart or Target
- Food gift cards
- Twin bed sheet sets
- Blankets and pillowcases
- Home cleaning supplies
- Toothbrushes, toothpaste, Band-Aids, deodorant and other toiletries
- Men’s socks
- Printed T-shirts (M, L, XL)
- Boxes or cans of nonperishable food
"We know that veterans in our area face many challenges, especially during the holiday season," said Hancock Veteran Success Center Director Stephanie Crosby. "This project is a way to reach out to those veterans, provide them with items that will help them during this time, and show them that our community is grateful for their service to our country."
The Veteran Success Center assists prospective and enrolled student veterans, as well as active duty or dependents of veterans, in accessing and utilizing educational and campus resources in addition to mental health and tutoring services, and transitioning into civilian life.
For more information, visit hancockcollege.edu/veterans.
The Hancock College Santa Maria campus is located at 800 S. College Drive.
SANTA MARIA
Storytime to you: Bookmobile organizing activities across community
The Santa Maria Public Library is organizing visits from the Bookmobile librarian at various locations throughout the community over the next week, with opportunities for family-friendly stories, songs and rhymes.
On Dec. 15, the Bookmobile will visit Grogan Park, 1155 W. Rancho Verde, at 2 p.m., followed by the Boys and Girls Club, 901 N. Railroad Ave., at 4 p.m.
On Dec. 17, the Bookmobile is back at 2 p.m. at The Residences at Depot Street, 205 N. Depot St., followed by Rotary Park, 2625 S. College Drive, at 4 p.m.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s outreach services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.