SANTA MARIA
Crews extinguish residential fire on Provance Avenue; 1 injured
One person sustained an injury in a residential fire that broke out Tuesday morning on Provance Avenue in Santa Maria, according to officials.
The fire was reported at 5:30 a.m. in the kitchen at a single-family residence in the 800 block of Provance Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
The fire was extinguished shortly after 6:40 a.m., and the home sustained heavy smoke and heat damage, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
One person, who was not identified, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Emergency personnel that responded included American Medical Response, Santa Maria Police and Fire departments.
SANTA MARIA
St. Mary's School earns 6-year national accreditation
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School earned a six-year accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and the Western Catholic Educational Association — the highest accreditation level from both organizations.
"We've always known St. Mary's provides a very high-quality education," Principal Michelle Cox said. "It is outstanding that professional educations from outside organizations agree and validated our programs."
The school received the accreditation after a two-month evaluation from both organizations that included multiple reports and assessments, culminating in an in-person evaluation team visiting the school for nearly a week. Six-year accreditation is the longest that both organizations provide.
"For the school, the process begins a year before the team visits," Cox said. "We take a hard look at our programs and curriculum to create assessments, identify initiatives, and develop a roadmap including future goals and objectives."
Throughout the visit, the accredidation team vailidated St. Mary's programs through observations, intensive curriculum reviews and meetings with stakeholders, including parents, faculty and students.
"Everything we do is focused on our students. The faculty and staff are dedicated to provide a strong, values-based education," Cox said. "Earning the highest accreditation level affirms what we already knew. Parents can be confident their children receive a quality education at St. Mary's School."
St. Mary's School opened in 1938 and is the oldest Catholic school in the Santa Maria Valley.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
2 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19 in outbreak
Two County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that was detected last month at the Santa Barbara facility, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Monday.
The outbreak was first detected at the Main Jail West Housing Module, located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, on May 25 when 20 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The two additional inmates were identified over the weekend. A total of 22 cases are associated with the Main Jail outbreak, with 10 active infections and 12 inmates who have recovered, according to Zick.
Zick said one patient who tested positive for the coronavirus required hospitalization, while four inmates reported symptoms and 18 were asymptomatic.
Additionally, 14 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus in an outbreak detected at the Northern Branch Jail's Housing Unit E, near Santa Maria, on May 28. Of the inmates infected, six inmates recovered and seven active infections remain, according to Zick. One inmate was released, she added.
Zick said no infected inmates in the Northern Branch Jail outbreak required hospitalization, although nine inmates reported symptoms, while five were asymptomatic.
Infected inmates are moved into negative pressure cells, while the remainder of inmates are placed together in small groups, and isolated and monitored by Wellpath medical contractors, according to Zick.
Zick said jail officials consulted with County Public Health officials and suspended visitation due to the outbreaks. In addition, she added that the jail is coordinating with the court and public defender's office to adjust court appearances to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Carbajal touts funds in Monday stop at Santa Maria Public Airport
Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, visited Santa Maria Public Airport on Monday afternoon to tout more than $8 million in funding has already been secured for Central Coast projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law less than seven months after it was signed into law.
Santa Maria Public Airport is one of more than a dozen projects funded, in part, by the infrastructure bill signed into law in November.
Carbajal said the airport received nearly $1.02 million through the Federal Aviation Administration for the current fiscal year that is being used to repair and upgrade taxi lanes at the airport.
Last week, the National Park Service announced funding from the bill would be used to tackle carbon emissions and pollution by plugging an abandoned oil well in Channel Islands National Park.
A map of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law projects approved on the Central Coast, stretching from Cambria and Paso Robles to Ventura Harbor, as well as the rest of the United States is available at https://d2d.gsa.gov/tableau-report-for-embed/10108.
SANTA MARIA
Bookmobile to host Saturday pop-up events
The Santa Maria Public Library Bookmobile will be at various locations throughout the city for pop-up events on select Saturdays throughout the summer.
This month, the first pop-up will be on June 11 at Acquistapace Park, 1921 S. Western Ave., from noon to 2 p.m. Bookmobile stops allow families to check out material, place holds, sign up for the summer reading program and more.
To learn more about the bookmobile, visit the library on Facebook or Instagram, or call Bookmobile Services at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.