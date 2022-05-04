LOMPOC
Crews extinguish fire at Lompoc Restaurant on North H Street
Crews quickly extinguished a fire that broke out early Wednesday at Lompoc Restaurant, located on North H Street, according to officials.
The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. at the restaurant in the 900 block of North H Street, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.
Emergency units, including from the Lompoc, Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg Space Force Base fire departments, responded to the dispatch, which included reports of smoke and flames seen coming from the business.
Upon arrival, the first crew on scene reported smoke coming from the rear of the structure, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. In addition, crews made an aggressive exterior attack and performed a search of the structure.
Personnel were able to contain the fire to the rear of the exterior area of the structure with minimal exposure to the interior, according to Lompoc emergency officials.
The fire was under control in approximately 15 minutes, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SANTA MARIA
Marian Regional Medical Center to hold Car Seat Rodeo
Marian Regional Medical Center will hold a Car Seat Rodeo on Saturday, when child safety seat experts will be available for inspections and demonstrations.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marian's Church Street parking lot, across from outpatient services. Experts will be on hand to check individual safety seats and explain proper installation, while emphasizing the importance of knowing laws and regulations surrounding car seats.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 50% and 75% of all individual child safety seats are improperly installed.
Since 2017, children under 2 have been required to ride in rear-facing seats, unless they are over 40 pounds. Additionally, children are required to use booster seats until the age of 8 or until they reach 4 feet, 9 inches tall, whichever comes first.
The Car Seat Rodeo is free to attend, and no appointment is necessary.
LOMPOC
City's tap water meets drinking health standards, report says
Lompoc's tap water has met all drinking water health standards set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the state, according to the city's 2021 Lompoc Water Quality Report.
The report is available to the public in English and Spanish at cityoflompoc.com/home/showpublisheddocument/34421/637568492940400000.
The report features information on city water sources and treatments, water management and planning, important notices for sensitive populations, and tables that list levels of water contaminants found in water samples collected.
Levels measured in the report include any biological, inorganic, volatile organic, synthetic organic or radioactive contaminants.
In July, the Water Division is expected to test for copper and lead from homes that are determined to be at a higher risk, the report states. All homes tested below action levels for both copper and lead in a 2019 study. The study is conducted every three years.
The city reported an annual production of clean drinking water from 10 groundwater wells in 2021 was 1.4 billion gallons or 3.8 million gallons per day.
Printed versions of the 2021 Water Quality Report are available at Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Water Treatment Plant, the Lompoc Library, the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, and the Lompoc Aquatics Center.
To request a copy of the report to be mailed to a home or business, or for more information, call the water treatment plant at 805-736-1617.