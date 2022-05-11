SOLVANG
Crews extinguish 2-acre brush fire on Dove Meadow Road
Crews extinguished a 4-acre brush fire that broke out along Dove Meadow Road near Solvang on Wednesday, prompting evacuations of nearby residents.
The fire was reported at 12:57 p.m. in the 1200 block of Quail Ridge Road but was later updated to the 1200 block of Dove Meadow Road, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
The fire reportedly moved at a slow rate of spread in a southeast direction and within several feet of a structure, although it's unclear if any structures were damaged. Forward progress on the fire was stopped at 1:47 p.m., according to emergency radio broadcasts. No injuries were reported.
Upon the initial report of a fire, several emergency units arrived on scene minutes later and over the course of the incident, including a medic engine, hand crew, two battalions, water tender, Copter 964 and two investigators, along with sheriff's deputies.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department Copter 964 was ordered to attack the fire's southeast flank, while water tenders and additional air support were called but canceled just before 1:30 p.m.
Fire crews began evacuating nearby residents shortly before 1 p.m., with sheriff's deputies going door to door. If residents were unable to evacuate, they were asked to shelter in place, according to California Highway Patrol logs. Evacuations were halted at 1:47 p.m.
Officials remained on scene Wednesday afternoon to clear additional fire hazards. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SANTA MARIA
CHP seeks witnesses of collision resulting in death of Nipomo man
The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday requested public assistance in their search for people who witnessed the events preceding a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Monday.
The incident was reported at 9:43 a.m. when a 2007 Nissan 350Z driven by 20-year-old Marcos Salazar of Santa Maria and a 2002 Honda CRV collided, according to CHP Officer Randall Dworaczyk. The driver of the Honda has yet to be identified.
Both vehicles were traveling northbound on Highway 101, with the Nissan in the far left lane and the Honda in the middle lane, north of Main Street, when an unsafe lane change caused the vehicles to collide, according to Dworaczyk.
Dworaczyk said the collision caused the Honda to overturn multiple times, ultimately traveling over the median wall dividing the northbound and southbound lanes and landing on its wheels, blocking the right lane and right shoulder of Highway 101.
The 68-year-old male driver of the Honda was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, according to Dwoaraczyk.
Salazar was not injured in the collision, and drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision.
Anyone who may have witnessed the lane change is asked to come forward and provide a statement, according to CHP officials, who added that any information may be helpful in the investigation.
Those who wish to provide information are asked to contact the Santa Maria CHP officials in person at 1710 Carlotti Drive or by calling 805-349-8728.