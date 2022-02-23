NIPOMO
Crews discover body in Hetrick Avenue mobile home fire
Officials are investigating the cause of a residential fire in which a body was discovered badly burned inside a mobile home along Hetrick Avenue in Nipomo, according to Cal Fire.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Hetrick Avenue. Upon arrival, crews located a mobile home that was fully engulfed in flames and smoke, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco.
Crews contained the fire, which had also burned a nearby outbuilding structure, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Santa Maria Fire Department and Five Cities Fire Authority also responded to the scene to assist.
The identity of the person was not immediately released, although neighbors reported to investigators that there was a man in his 70s who lived in the home, Orozco said.
Cal Fire investigators are working with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department to confirm the identity of the person.
"That would take a while because of how badly burned the body was," Orozco said, estimating the investigation could take up to at least two to three months.
Firefighters were expected to be on scene into Wednesday evening to clean up the scene.
SANTA MARIA
Hancock College inviting local business to Career Exploration Day
Hancock College is inviting local businesses to its annual Career Exploration Day on April 1 at the Santa Maria campus.
The college is currently accepting applications from businesses to participate in Hancock's 16th Career Exploration Day. The in-person event is expected to draw more than 1,000 high school and college students, according to a Hancock spokesman.
“Career Exploration Day showcases how programs at Hancock provide the necessary training and education students need to pursue successful careers,” said Thomas Lamica, project director, Career Center and K-12 Partnerships.“By participating, businesses in our community will help foster a well-trained labor force that will meet current and future employment needs.”
Space for business exhibits is free. Following the event, Hancock will host a luncheon where exhibitors will meet faculty and industry peers, and learn about various career and technical programs available at the college.
Businesses also can sponsor the event with a $250 contribution, which will include advertising in the program and sponsorship banner, reserved parking and other accommodations. The money will help provide transportation and lunch to participating students.
Companies interested in participating must register by March 11. Forms can be found online at www.bit.ly/ahc_CED.
For questions, contact Alma Miranda from the Hancock Career Center at 805-922-6966, ext. 3012, or via email at alma.miranda@hancockcollege.edu.
SANTA MARIA
Band of Brothers softball league returns with annual opening ceremony
Santa Maria veterans group Band of Brothers is once again ready for the opening ceremony of its annual softball league.
Slated for 6 p.m. Friday at James Hagerman Softball Complex, the ceremony will include a full color guard, as well as speeches from Central Coast veterans.
"It's going to be a great time," said Steve Baird, president and founder of Band of Brothers.
Band of Brothers is a collection of veterans from all military branches, aimed at providing support and community. Besides softball, members organize a pool league at the Santa Maria Billiard Lounge and a bowling league at Rancho Bowl. Both are offered Sunday nights.
Funding for Band of Brothers is provided by ECHO Group, a nonprofit started by Baird. ECHO Group also runs Camp Flores, a home for veterans to transition away from homelessness.
The Santa Maria veterans group has been playing softball in town since 2015.
For more information about Band of Brothers, visit https://echovets.org/index.html.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Additional Santa Maria resident dies from COVID-19 Wednesday
Another Santa Maria resident has died from COVID-19, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported Wednesday.
The individual was between the age of 50 and 69 and died in connection with a congregate care facility, according to county public health data.
As of Wednesday, county data indicates that 64 residents have died from COVID-19. Over a third of confirmed county deaths have been among Santa Maria residents.
Forty-seven county residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including nine in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Just over 700 COVID-19 cases remain active in the county as of this week, a decrease of 74% in the past two weeks.