SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Crews contain separate brush fires totaling 70 acres, east of Santa Maria
Crews contained two separate brush fires that broke out over the weekend and burned 70 acres east of Santa Maria, according to officials.
The first fire was reported at 12:49 p.m. on Friday near Highway 166 and Bull Canyon Road, approximately two miles east of Santa Maria, according to Cal Fire officials.
First responders included California Highway Patrol units, Cal Fire, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service personnel.
More than six hours later, shortly after 6 p.m., the fire had grown to 16 acres with 80% containment, according to Cal Fire. The fire was fully contained shortly before 8:30 p.m.
A second fire broke out in a patch of grass along the roadway at 12:21 p.m. Sunday near Highway 166 and Wineman Road, approximately two miles west of the first fire location, according to Cal Fire.
By 3 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire had grown to 54 acres before crews had it 100% contained.
A portion of Highway 166 from Highway 101 and going east to Bull Canyon Road was closed for approximately an hour and 15 minutes, before it reopened, according to Caltrans.
No injuries or damage to structures were reported. The causes of both fires are under investigation, according to officials.
GAVIOTA TUNNEL
50-gallon nonhazardous fluid spill contained after rollover
Crews on Monday contained a 50-gallon spill from a tractor-trailer carrying a nonhazardous fluid after the truck rolled over along Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The incident was reported at 6:49 a.m. as the truck traveled along Highway 101, just north of the tunnel, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
Eliason said the truck's driver was not injured in the rollover.
California Highway Patrol officers, County Fire and sheriff's officials responded to the scene, logs show.
The truck was carrying diesel exhaust fluid, which spilled along Highway 101 after the truck rolled, according to Eliason. County Fire crews that arrived on scene contained the spill a short time later, he added. Diesel exhaust fluid, also known as AdBlue, is used to reduce emissions in diesel-powered engines.
Traffic restrictions were in place for a short time. In addition, Eliason said Caltrans has a lane closure in the immediate area.
SISQUOC RIVER
4 dirt bikers rescued in Los Padres National Forest operation
Four people riding dirt bikes in the Los Padres National Forest were rescued by Santa Barbara County sheriff's personnel Sunday after they became stranded in the San Rafael Wilderness area, along the Sisquoc River.
Personnel received a distress signal originating west of the Sisquoc River's south fork at about 10 p.m., with the caller stating the group was without water and needed help, according to Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue officials.
Officials said that due to the remoteness of the area and unknown nature of the emergency request, two search and rescue members were transported to the group's last known GPS coordinates via an Air Support Unit helicopter.
Upon arriving, the helicopter pilots used night vision equipment to search for the group of four and located them in the riverbed, approximately one-and-a-half miles west of the South Fork Ranger Station, according to rescue officials.
The group told rescue personnel they had begun riding dirt bikes along Sierra Madre Road earlier in the day and decided to take a trail that took them into the forest. When the riders were unable to backtrack up the steep trail, they continued on with the intent of reaching another trail listed on a map contained on a cellphone, according to officials.
Officials added the riders activated an SOS beacon after realizing they used the last of their water and had no camping provisions.
Despite slight hydration, the four riders were in good condition. They didn't want to leave their motorbikes and declined further assistance, although they were given water, energy bars and a map with the closest route out of the forest, according to officials.
Search and rescue officials reminded the public that motorized vehicles are not permitted in the wilderness area of the Los Padres National Forest and urged preparedness for trips into the forest.
SANTA MARIA
Library introduces new preteen book club
The Next Chapter Book Club is the latest offering from the Santa Maria Public Library, with its first-ever meeting set for Thursday.
Children ages 8 through 12 are invited to the Altrusa Theater, 421 S. McClelland St., at 3:30 p.m. for the club's first meeting, which will feature "Willodeen" by Katherine Applegate.
Each month, participants will receive a free copy of the book. They will read the first chapter of the new book together and discuss the previous month's book during the monthly meetings. Copies of the books are provided on a first-come, first-served basis and no registration is required.
For questions, contact the library's Youth Services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.