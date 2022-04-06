SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Crews contain fire at Nipomo farm store
Crews on Wednesday contained a fire that broke out at a small farm store near Borega and Cherry Blossom lanes, just south of Nipomo, according to officials.
The fire was reported at the shop shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Borega Lane, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire officials said the shop, several farm implements and a couple piles of wood had burned.
Several emergency units responded, including water tenders, medics and fire battalions.
The fire was contained shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire.
Up to 25 mph wind gusts were reported in the area shortly before the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SANTA MARIA
Macy's Backstage coming to Town Center
The Macy's store in the Santa Maria Town Center is hosting a grand opening for its new shopping experience, Macy's Backstage, on Saturday.
Area shoppers can visit the Town Center Macy's at 10 a.m. for the opening celebration and chance to be a part of a variety of customer giveaways.
Located on the second floor of the full-line Macy's, the 11,000-square-foot store-within-a-store offers special discounts on trending clothes, toys and more, with new items arriving daily. It will be one of more than 300 of the recently launched Macy's Backstage stores throughout the country.
For more information about Macy's Backstage and its latest merchandise, follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
LOMPOC
Cabrillo High School Aquarium to debuts new 15-foot wave tank
Cabrillo High School Aquarium will debut its newest sea life exhibit — Coastal Splash Exhibit — during an on-campus Open House slated for 6 to 8 p.m. April 13.
The event is free and open to the public.
The new exhibit — a 15-foot-long wave tank that features a 9-foot-tall rockwork wave tower — sits in place of two 20-year-old glass tanks and effectively demonstrates the dynamic coastal surf zone where live animals call the ever-changing habitat home, according to a spokesperson for the aquarium. Animals like crabs, clams and snails can typically be found living in the surf zone in nature.
In September 2021, a new $150,000 interactive tide pool exhibit was revealed to the public, at which time fundraising efforts for its sister exhibit, a wave tank, were taking place. The fundraising goal was set for $160,000.
Other exhibits, like the new interactive tidepool exhibit, will be on display at the April event, featuring horn shark eggs, a new resident frog exhibit and the largest exhibition of jellies between Long Beach and Monterey, the spokesperson said. Hands-on activities that highlight Earth Day also will be featured throughout the facility to demonstrate ways in which to protect the environment.
Cabrillo High School Aquarium is located at 4350 Constellation Road in Lompoc.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Caltrans begins bridge preservation project
A project to apply protective coatings to various bridge decks in Santa Barbara County began Tuesday and is expected to be completed in June, a spokesman for Caltrans District 5 said.
Work began with the installation of signs and a striping operation at the Miranda Creek and Cuyama River bridges on Highway 166, Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said.
The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. weekdays and from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sundays through Fridays.
Travelers can also expect lane closures and one-way reversing traffic beginning Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the San Lucas Creek Bridge on Highway 154.
Similar lane closures and traffic control will start Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. at Constellation Road on Highway 1 near Lompoc, Shivers said.
Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes at the construction sites, and message signs will alert drivers in those areas, he said.
Velarde Concrete Construction of San Fernando is the contractor for the $972,000 project.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA MARIA
Rec on the Move continues through April
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will continue to offer its free after-school program for students ages 6 through 12 throughout the month.
The Rec on the Move program takes place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at various locations throughout the city: Mondays at Buena Vista Park, 800 S. Pine St.; Tuesdays at Tunnell Park, 100 N. Palisade Drive; Thursdays at Newlove Community Center, 1619 S. Thornburg St.; and Fridays at Russell Park, 1000 W. Church St.
April will feature several Easter-themed activities, starting off with "bunny" sack races during the week of April 4. That will be followed by egg drop challenges and spoon-balancing relays, concluding with games of Capture the Egg during the week of April 25.
Rec on the Move is a drop-in program, requiring no registration, and is part of the Recreation and Parks Department's mission to enrich the lives of the residents of Santa Maria through quality recreation programs and services.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.