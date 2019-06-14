Santa Barbara County
Crews battle 150-acre fire on northern Vandenberg Air Force Base
A wildfire had grown to about 150 acres by 7 p.m. Thursday on northern Vandenberg Air Force Base, but VAFB authorities said forward progress has been stopped, and containment is at 70%.
Crews from the Santa Barbara County and VAFB fire departments are battling the blaze located near Point Sal and El Rancho Road.
The Rancho fire is burning in an unpopulated area, according to 30th Space Wing public affairs, and no buildings are in danger.
Among the crews battling the fire are 55 firefighters from VAFB Fire, 40 from County Fire and six members of the 30th Space Wing Security Forces Squadron.
VAFB Fire had deployed 16 vehicles, and Santa Barbara County had deployed two helicopters, two fixed-wing aircraft and 22 vehicles in response to the fire.
Santa Barbara County
Sheriff seeking public’s help to locate Solvang bank robber
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate the man who robbed a Solvang bank after sheriff’s deputies with several K-9 units and the Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit helicopter were unable to find him Thursday.
About 11:40 a.m., the man entered the Rabobank branch branch in the 1500 block of Mission Drive in Solvang and passed a note demanding cash to a teller, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
No weapon was seen, but the man took an undisclosed amount of money from the teller, fled on foot and was last seen headed north on Fourth Street, Hoover said.
As a precautionary measure, nearby Solvang Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown, she said.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin to medium build, green or blue eyes and a scruffy beard, Hoover said.
He was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt with an image of an alien and writing on the sleeves, a white Under Armour baseball cap with a black logo and white pants.
Hoover said anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s nonemergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724 or, to leave an anonymous tip, 805-681-4171.
Anonymous tips also can be left on the sheriff’s website at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
Santa Maria
Recreation and Parks Department to host 'Free Day of Family Play' at Grogan Park
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will host a “Free Day of Family Play” with free lunch and organized games Monday at Grogan Park, 1155 W. Rancho Verde.
Scheduled to run from 11 am. to 3 p.m., the event is open to people of all ages and will offer such free games and activities as cornhole, tug-o'-war, dodgeball, parachute games, a bounce house and informational booths for families.
Radio station 95.7 The Beat will provide music sponsored by the No Kid Hungry Campaign.
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will provide free lunches, while supplies last, to youths ages 1 to 18 years.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.