SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
COVID-19 rapid tests available ahead of Thanksgiving
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will offer free COVID-19 rapid testing Wednesday at pop-up sites in Atascadero and Grover Beach for residents to utilize prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Testing will be offered from 8 to 11 a.m. at Atascadero Lake Park, 9305 Pismo Ave., and from 1 to 4 p.m. at 16th Street Park in Grover Beach, according to County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
Each pop-up site will offer 250 rapid tests to residents age 2 and up. Consent from a guardian is required for residents under age 18 to be tested.
Rapid test results will be available within 15 to 20 minutes, according to Shoresman.
County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein reminded residents to remain on guard against COVID-19 spread even as vaccination rates rise.
“Now, more than ever, it’s important to ‘know before you go’ to a Thanksgiving celebration so you can protect your loved ones from COVID-19 and, we hope, enjoy your celebration with that extra peace of mind,” Borenstein said. “While we can relax a little more this year as more people are vaccinated, it’s important to remember the delta variant is sweeping through our community."
SANTA MARIA VALLEY
School district seeks community feedback for superintendent search
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is seeking feedback from district staff, parents and students via a community survey in preparation for its superintendent search over the coming months.
The anonymous online survey is available until 4 p.m. Dec. 3 in English and Spanish on the district's website, with assistance also available to complete the survey in Mixteco. Members of the Santa Maria community at large are also encouraged to respond.
Input from the surveys will be shared with the district board of trustees, which will make the final selection for the superintendent position. The district will organize additional opportunities for feedback with stakeholder groups over the coming weeks.
The district approved a contract with executive search firm Leadership Associates on Nov. 10 to assist with the search and hiring process.
The survey and a timeline for the superintendent search, and more information about the process are available at smbsd-ca.schoolloop.com.
Superintendent Luke Ontiveros will retire at the end of the calendar year, and Deputy Superintendent of Business Services Matt Beecher will serve as interim superintendent until a new candidate is selected.
LOMPOC
LVMC shot clinics paused this week due to holiday
COVID-19 pediatric shot clinics are on pause at the hospital this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Steve Popkin.
A walk-in shot clinic for children age 5 to 11 will resume at Lompoc Valley Medical Center the Wednesday after Thanksgiving, Dec. 1, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The next day on Thursday, Dec. 2, a separate walk-in vaccine clinic for patients age 12 and older will be held at the hospital, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., and Friday, Dec. 3, from 12:30 to 6 p.m., Popkin said.
He noted that COVID-19 booster doses — all three vaccine brands — are currently available at the hospital to anyone 18 or older.
According to county health reports, 73% of the Santa Barbara County population 5 and older have had at least one vaccine dose, and 65.5% of the county population 5 and older are fully vaccinated.
Further, 68% of the entire county population has had at least one vaccine dose, while 61.6% of the entire county population is fully vaccinated.
To access vaccination clinics or to schedule an appointment, go to myturn.ca.gov.
BUELLTON
Winter Fest to feature 20 tons of snow on Dec. 5
Buellton's annual Winter Fest is headed to town Dec. 5 for a full day of family fun that starts with Breakfast with Santa at the Buellton Recreation Center from 9 to 11 a.m. and ends with a snowy good time.
After breakfast, at noon, a small neighborhood holiday parade will gather at Jonata Middle School and travel up Second Street around Oak Valley and back to Jonata.
The day will culminate with "Holiday Village at Village Park" from 4 to 7 p.m. at 330 Valley Vineyard Circle behind Tractor Supply, featuring food trucks, a collection of craft vendors, live musical performance and 20 tons of real snow for kids to enjoy.
A town tree-lighting ceremony will close out the event and light up the night at 7 p.m.
For more information and to inquire about becoming an craft vendor, contact event host Buellton Chamber of Commerce at 805-688-7829.