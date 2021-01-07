County Lines: COVID-19 outbreak at prison complex infects 45 inmates, 5 staff

LOMPOC
COVID-19 outbreak at prison complex infects 45 inmates, 5 staff
Nearly four dozen inmates and six staff members at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19, nearly doubling the amount of cases that were reported last month, according to Bureau of Prisons data released Tuesday.
The cases include 45 inmates and five staff members at the medium-security U.S Penitentiary and one staff member at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution, according to the agency's website, which tracks active cases.
The number of active cases among inmates reported Tuesday is a sharp increase from the 25 active cases and a doubling of the number of staff, from three to six, reported on Dec. 17.
Lompoc prison officials notified the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department of the outbreak on Dec. 8, according to spokeswoman Paige Batson.
Bureau of Prisons officials have not responded to an email seeking comment.
SANTA MARIA
Atascadero State Hospital police officer pleads not guilty to firearms charges, embezzlement
A Santa Maria man who works as a police officer at Atascadero State Hospital pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony firearms-related charges, including an accusation that he illegally purchased a gun for someone else.
Leonel Lazaro, 36, appeared at Superior Court in Santa Maria, where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of providing a firearm to a prohibited person, possession of a firearm by a felon and embezzlement, according to records.
Lazaro was arrested on Oct. 19 near the intersection of College Drive and Park Avenue following a warrant issued as a result of an investigation led by detectives from the Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Bureau, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
He was booked into the Main Jail shortly after his arrest and has since been released on $35,000 bail.
Lazaro is scheduled for a preliminary hearing setting at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Superior Court of Santa Maria.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Los Padres extends target shooting ban
Los Padres National Forest officials said the order prohibiting recreational shooting except in permitted gun ranges has been extended until June 30, a Los Padres spokesman said.
The ban was extended for public safety due to continuing high fire danger and the potential for a wildfire to be sparked by target shooting.
Under the forest order, discharging a firearm is prohibited except in the designated target ranges at the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and the Ojai Valley Gun Club.
Shooting ranges with a Los Padres National Forest permit monitor and implement preventive measures to avoid accidental wildfires from being sparked, the spokesman said.
People with valid state licenses who are hunting during an open hunting season are exempt from the order.
Violations of the order are punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, imprisonment for up to six months or both.
Live fuel moisture levels across the forest have not significantly rebounded from last year and remain near critical levels, the spokesman said.
Long-range weather models show well-below-normal precipitation, a high likelihood of elevated temperatures and persistent, strong offshore wind events through the spring that will likely further reduce fuel moisture levels.
If the forecasts prove accurate, fire activity could occur weeks earlier than usual this year, the spokesman said.
For more information, visit the forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/home.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Altrusa Club of the Central Coast Foundation offering human services grants
Altrusa Club of the Central Coast Foundation is taking applications from nonprofit organizations for grants to provide human services to residents of the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys.
Applications are available online at www.altrusaofthecentralcoast.org, and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Jan. 15.
“To be eligible, the applicant must be a nonprofit organization registered with the California secretary of state and currently providing human services in either of the two geographic areas,” said Noe Mahelona, president of the foundation.
Nineteen local organizations and programs received foundation grants in 2020, ranging from the Alice Shaw Outdoor Science Camp to the Solvang Senior Center.
Altrusa Club of the Central Coast, which is focused on literacy and other needed community services, and the foundation sponsor the Festival of Trees each holiday season to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the grants.
“Unfortunately, it was decided that this year’s Festival of Trees would be postponed until 2021 due to restrictions posed by COVID-19,” Mahelona said, so the organization is accepting donations to help with the cost of administering the grants.
To make a donation, become a 2021 tree sponsor or get more information about the grants, contact Mahelona at 805-922-2900, ext. 750, or altrusafot@juno.com.
