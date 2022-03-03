SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
COVID-19 outbreak at Main Jail cleared
A COVID-19 outbreak at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail that began in December and infected more than 270 inmates was cleared after cases were no longer detected at the facility, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Wednesday.
The outbreak began on Dec. 8 in a male housing dormitory unit at the Main Jail facility located on Calle Real and infected 278 inmates, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Zick added that six of the inmates have been released, while 272 inmates have recovered from the virus.
Sheriff's officials worked closely with members of the Public Health Department and Wellpath medical contractors to safely care for the health of both the inmates and staff, according to Zick. Staff who enter the Main Jail are tested daily and coronavirus protocols for inmate intake screening will remain in place, she added.
Jail custody command staff have scheduled a meeting with Public Health officials in the coming days to discuss reinstating inmate visitation.
The timeline for the meeting will be shared as soon as it is available, according to Zick.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Buellton Wine & Chili Festival taking registrations for chili cook-off
The annual Buellton Wine & Chili Festival slated for Sunday, March 20, at Flying Flag RV Resort will return to tradition, showcasing a lineup of wineries, breweries and spirits, as well as a chili cook-off competition.
Local businesses and residents are invited to battle for the best bite and see who in the Valley whips up the finest chili or salsa, according to event organizers who say cash prizes will be awarded in three chili categories: red chili, chili verde and salsa.
Hopeful chili and salsa cooks are invited to register at www.BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com or email info@surfbeerfest.com for more information.
The one-day event will run from noon to 4:30 p.m. and will feature retail vendors, food trucks and live entertainment from Paradise Kings, DJ FIU, and The Real Doug Lane, an award-winning American performer and Army veteran.
Hot Chili tickets for attendees 21 years and up are $55 and include a souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine, craft beer and spirit tasting. For guests under 21, the Mild Chili ticket is $20 with no alcohol.
Event tickets and ride safe transportation tickets for the "The Brew Bus," which transports event participants to and from Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria and Lompoc, all can be purchased online at www.BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com or by calling the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at 805-688-7829.
No walkup transportation tickets will be sold at bus departures.
SANTA MARIA
Library offers special edition of Valley Reads Book Club
The Santa Maria Public Library will welcome PCPA actors on Saturday for a special Valley Reads Book Club gathering.
The March 5 meeting will be held at 10 a.m. via Zoom when members will discuss "The Grapes of Wrath."
During the discussion, PCPA actors will take passages from the novel and bring the language and characters to life. Written by John Steinbeck, the book tells the story of the Joad family as they travel west from Oklahoma to California during the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s.
Library patrons interested in participating in the book club may register by visiting the library's online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994.
SANTA MARIA
Recreation and Parks offers springtime teen hiking series
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Division is hosting free hikes for teens the second Saturday of every month.
The first hike of the season will be to the Gaviota Wind Caves on March 12, starting at 9 a.m. There also will be a twilight hike of Los Flores Ranch on April 9 and a Bishop Peak hike May 14.
The Teen Trails series will provide transportation from the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St., and snacks for teen participants.
Registration is required and space is limited. To register, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/register, or call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, for more information.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Los Padres seeking public comment on OHV grants
Los Padres National Forest recreation managers are seeking public comments on proposals for the California Off Highway Vehicle grant applications they plan to submit to the state.
Grant proposals to support off-highway vehicle management activities on the national forest include operation and maintenance as well as law enforcement operations.
Preliminary applications are due March 7, then will be available March 8 for public review and comment until May 2 at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov. Final grant applications are due June 6.
Comments should be submitted via email to OHV.Grants@parks.ca.gov or can be mailed to Los Padres National Forest, 1980 Old Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463, Attn: Recreation/OHV.
Los Padres National Forest and the California Department of Parks and Recreation have had a three-decade partnership that has provided funding for managed OHV recreation on the forest.
For more information on Los Padres, visit www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.