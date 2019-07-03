Santa Maria
Couple arrested on child endangerment, drug offenses
A Santa Maria man and woman who were allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance while in a car with a 6-month-old baby were arrested Monday in Orcutt on suspicion of child endangerment and drug-related offenses, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 4:30 p.m., deputies were alerted by a concerned homeowner who called to report a suspicious vehicle with two occupants near the intersection of Kit Way and Glines Avenue, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Deputies responded and contacted the couple, later identified as Justin Dacanay and Alondra Oliva, both 23, of Santa Maria.
Deputies found a 6-month-old baby in the car, and after further investigation arrested Dacanay and Oliva on suspicion of child endangerment and drug-related offenses.
Oliva may face an additional charge of resisting or delaying a peace officer.
Dacanay and Oliva were transported and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000 for each suspect.
Child Welfare Services took custody of the baby for a drug-endangered child investigation and follow-up medical care at the hospital, Hoover said.
Santa Barbara County
Two injured in Tuesday night collision near Los Olivos
Two Santa Barbara County men were injured Monday near Los Olivos in a traffic collision that left an 18-year-old with multiple bone fractures, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 7 p.m., the CHP responded to a report of a collision involving two Ford pickup trucks on Refugio Road, south of Roblar Avenue, an agency spokesman said.
Upon arrival, CHP officers found one of the trucks had begun to burn and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames before they reached the driver, 18-year-old Nathan Crandall of Santa Ynez.
Crandall was later extricated from the pickup by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Crandall was airlifted by CalSTAR helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and was found to have suffered major injuries, including a fractured left femur, shoulder and arm.
The second driver, 21-year-old Luca Bandinu of Santa Barbara, received minor injuries and sought treatment at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, the CHP spokesman said, adding drugs and alcohol don't appear to be involved.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Kelly Valdez or Officer Kevin McCool with the Buellton Area CHP office at 805-688-5551.
Santa Barbara County
Genetic testing scam hitting local seniors
Medicare beneficiaries in Santa Barbara County are being warned about a genetic testing scam, as well as a cancer screening scam, by the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging.
“The genetic testing scam is offered as a ‘free’ test but isn’t free and may not be necessary,” said Barry Jay Marks, chairman of the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council.
“Genetic testing needs to be ordered by your primary physician and be ‘medically necessary,’” he added.
Marks said scammers may approach seniors at senior centers or senor living facilities or may call Medicare beneficiaries and encourage them to have genetic testing or cancer screenings.
The offer will include a free test kit and a request that it be returned with the recipients insurance information, which will allow the scammers to bill Medicare for thousands of dollars of unnecessary tests.
California Senior Medicare Patrol advises seniors to never give their DNA to a stranger, beware of those who promise tests are 100% covered by Medicare and look for charges on Medicare summary notice statements for tests not ordered by a doctor.
For more information, contact Marks or Julie Posada, the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program manager, at 805-928-5663 or, toll-free, 800-434-0222.