County Lines: Couple accused of gas station robbery arrested in Bakersfield

CENTRAL COAST
Couple accused of gas station robbery arrested in Bakersfield
A Central Coast man and woman were arrested in Bakersfield on Tuesday and booked into jail on suspicion of committing several felony crimes following an investigation into the robbery of a Santa Maria gas station on Friday.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives arrested 30-year-old Emmanuel Ochoa, of Santa Maria, and 24-year-old Brandy Baldivia, of Guadalupe, at 11 a.m. in Bakersfield in connection to a gas station robbery in the 1200 block of East Betteravia Road on May 15, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a call that the gas station was robbed by two suspects shortly before 6:45 p.m. Friday. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, although their descriptions were broadcast to other local law enforcement agencies.
San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies recognized the descriptions from a previous theft case in their jurisdiction and were able to help identify Ochoa and Baldivia, Zick said.
Detectives tracked down Ochoa and Baldivia at a hotel room located in the 2300 block of Wible Road, where the Bakersfield Police Department's Violent Crime Apprehension Team served a warrant and took the suspects into custody without incident.
Both Baldivia and Ochoa were booked into jail on suspicion of robbery, burglary, false imprisonment, wearing a mask for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy and an outstanding warrant. Their bail amounts were set at $100,000 each.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is coordinating its investigation with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department and the Pismo Beach Police Department, which are investigating similar cases, Zick said.
LOMPOC
Police seek to ID suspect who allegedly fired shots in a city alley
Lompoc Police are requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an alleged incident in which a suspect fired gunshots in a city alley Tuesday.
Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the alley between the 400 block of North L and M streets shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Lompoc Police spokesman Jason Flint.
After investigating the scene, officers located evidence that the suspect had discharged a firearm at least three times before fleeing the scene, Flint said.
Anyone with information about incident is urged to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
SANTA MARIA
Preparations begin for third year of The Patch
Santa Maria agricultural education program The Patch is kicking off its third season this week in partnership with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Betteravia Farms.
The Patch provides free, career-oriented agriculture education to high school students in Santa Maria, leading up to the opening of a pumpkin patch during the Halloween season at Los Flores Ranch Park.
Preparations for the fall pumpkin patch begin Saturday, May 23, where students will gain experience with transplanting pumpkins at Plantel Nurseries from 10 to 11 a.m.
The Patch expects to return this fall to Los Flores Ranch Park, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
In order to give back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic, Patch students also will be offering free vegetable transplants to community members throughout Santa Maria and Orcutt.
These transplants will be offered in a drive-thru system on June 6, with more details regarding specific locations to come.
Since its start in 2019, The Patch has provided educational opportunities to over 300 high school students, raised nearly $200,000 for the community and provided $30,000 in scholarships for participating students.
For more details, contact The Patch program coordinator Corina Posada at 805-863-7709.
