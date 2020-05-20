County Lines: Couple accused of gas station robbery arrested in Bakersfield

Both Baldivia and Ochoa were booked into jail on suspicion of robbery, burglary, false imprisonment, wearing a mask for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy and an outstanding warrant. Their bail amounts were set at $100,000 each.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is coordinating its investigation with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department and the Pismo Beach Police Department, which are investigating similar cases, Zick said.

LOMPOC

Police seek to ID suspect who allegedly fired shots in a city alley

Lompoc Police are requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an alleged incident in which a suspect fired gunshots in a city alley Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the alley between the 400 block of North L and M streets shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Lompoc Police spokesman Jason Flint.

After investigating the scene, officers located evidence that the suspect had discharged a firearm at least three times before fleeing the scene, Flint said.

Anyone with information about incident is urged to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

SANTA MARIA