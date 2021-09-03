SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County's latest COVID-19 surge brings 3 more deaths
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county that resulted from the virus to 483.
On Thursday, the department reported the death of a resident over the age of 70 residing in the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.
Friday brought two additional deaths, both of Lompoc residents over the age of 70, according to county public health data.
None of the deaths occurred in connection with a congregate care site, according to county data.
Eight deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the past week alone. Hospitalizations due to the illness are among their highest levels since the winter surge, with 78 residents hospitalized as of Friday, including 19 in the intensive care unit.
Rates of COVID-19 cases, as well as hospitalizations and deaths from the illness, continue to be much higher among residents who are not fully vaccinated against the virus, according to county data.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of documentation status. To find a vaccine appointment or walk-in clinic nearby, visit myturn.ca.gov.
LOMPOC
Woman sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after killing neighbor
A Lompoc woman on Tuesday was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty in June to the second-degree murder of her neighbor in 2019.
Melissa Martin, 38, appeared before Lompoc Superior Court Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca, who handed down the sentence in the death of 74-year-old Eldri Jauch on June 5, 2019.
Martin entered her guilty plea on June 13 after initially pleading not guilty on Sept. 17, 2019.
Martin allegedly killed Jauch with a baseball bat while under the influence of drugs and was charged with a sentencing enhancement of personal use of a deadly or dangerous weapon, although that was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, according to Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson.
At the end of the sentencing hearing, Nudson said Martin was ordered to be transported to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to serve her sentence.
Lori Pedego, an attorney from the County Public Defender's Office who represented Martin, did not respond to a request for comment.
Jauch was reported missing by her sister on June 6, 2019. A tip led Lompoc Police to the 300 block of North N Street, where they located her inside Martin’s residence three days later, on June 9, 2019.
Detectives later located Martin at a residence located in the 800 block of North Refugio Road in Santa Ynez, where she was arrested on a Ramey warrant, according to Lompoc Police.
Before her death, Jauch was described as an avid outdoorswoman who played the violin and was an advocate for Lompoc’s LGBTQ community.
Jauch was in the process of completing an advocate training program in the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center in Lompoc when she died, according to Executive Director Ann McCarty.
BUELLTON
Lompoc man arrested after replica handgun displayed at McDonald’s
A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of gun and drug charges Tuesday after a replica handgun was displayed at a Buellton McDonald’s, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies from the Solvang and Buellton areas responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to a report of a male, identified as 21-year-old Elijah Palacios, armed with a handgun inside the restaurant located in the 300 block of McMurray Road, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
As deputies responded to the scene, they were updated that Palacios left McDonald’s and allegedly tried to sell narcotics to a person in a nearby vehicle. During the interaction, Palacios lifted his shirt and displayed what appeared to be a black handgun.
Upon arriving on scene, deputies located Palacios and took him into custody.
Police discovered approximately 1.5 grams of fentanyl, narcotics paraphernalia and a “Glock-style” replica firearm in his waistband, according to Zick.
Palacios was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in public, and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was booked into Lompoc Jail, where he was cited and released, according to Zick.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Cuyama Branch Library limits services to one day per week
The Cuyama Branch Library, currently open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., will now be open only on Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. The changes will be in place until further notice, according to van de Kamp.
Residents can access electronic resources at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, and book drops are available for returning materials.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.
The Cuyama Branch Library is located at 4689 Highway 166.