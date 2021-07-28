SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County still seeking poll workers for September recall election
The Santa Barbara County Elections Office is inviting residents to register to volunteer at local precincts and polling sites on Sept. 14 for the 2021 Gubernatorial Recall Election.
“Poll workers are on the front line of democracy; without them voting does not happen," said Joseph Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters.
Poll workers receive a stipend of $180 to $240 for their training and their work on Election Day, according to Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Gina DePinto.
Those interested in being a poll worker must be a registered California voter or eligible to vote, able to follow written or verbal instructions, and available to attend a mandatory training as well as serve on the Sept. 14 Election Day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until all closing procedures have been completed, DePinto said.
Each precinct throughout the county will require a traffic clerk, ballot reception clerk and at least one precinct board made up of one inspector and two clerks and overseen by a polling place supervisor.
To apply for the county poll worker program or find more information about the process, visit countyofsb.org/care/elections/officers/information.sbc.
SANTA MARIA
Valley Reads Book Club to discuss 'The Invention of Wings'
The Valley Reads Book Club will discuss Sue Monk Kidd's 2015 novel "The Invention of Wings" at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday.
Kidd's bestselling fiction work tells the story of the Grimké sisters, Sarah and Angelina, daughters of a wealthy, slave-owning family and their relationship with Handful, a woman enslaved by the family.
The meeting will take place over Zoom at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Those interested in participating in the book club meeting can register via the library events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, or by calling 805-925-0994.
All five library branches in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Los Alamos, Cuyama and Guadalupe, as well as the Bookmobile, are open for in-person service. For more information about library locations and hours, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Museums offering special admission to low-income families
Eighteen area museums — including the Santa Barbara Zoo — have joined the Museums for All program to offer free or greatly reduced admission to low-income families living in Santa Barbara County.
The program supports those receiving food assistance (CalFresh/SNAP) benefits by offering admission to 18 Santa Barbara County museums for a nominal fee of $0 to $3 per person, up to four people, with the presentation of a CalFresh (SNAP EBT) card.
Participating Santa Barbara County museums include:
- Art, Design & Architecture Museum, UC Santa Barbara
- Casa del Herrero
- Dunes Center
- Elverhoj Museum
- Goleta Valley Historical Society
- Lompoc Museum
- Ganna Walska Lotusland
- MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation
- Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
- Museum of Sensory & Movement Experiences
- Old Mission Santa Barbara
- Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
- Santa Barbara Historical Museum
- Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
- Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History & Sea Center
- Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation
- Santa Barbara Zoo
- Wildling Museum of Art & Naturewww.childrensmuseums.org
Museums for All is a signature access program offered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and administered by the Association of Children’s Museums to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 700 museums across the country.