SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County sees 329 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in past 3 days
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 230 new COVID-19 cases over the Aug. 28-29 weekend, followed by 99 cases and one death from the illness on Monday.
Active COVID-19 cases currently total 633, and nearly 40,000 cases have been confirmed in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, according to county public health data.
Of the 230 weekend cases, 119 were reported on Saturday, followed by 111 on Sunday.
The additional death was of a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 50 and 69, according to county data. COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 476, including 169 in Santa Maria alone.
Seventy-two county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday, including 22 residents in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Just under 65% of all eligible Santa Barbara County residents — all residents 12 and under — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of this week. Rates of infection from COVID-19 are around five times higher among unvaccinated residents than those who are vaccinated, according to county data.
Twenty-five percent more residents have received the vaccine in August than in July, following three previous months of steady decline in vaccination levels.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of vaccination status.
To find a nearby COVID-19 vaccination site with appointments or walk-in vaccinations, visit myturn.ca.gov or publichealthsbc.org.
GUADALUPE
Mary Buren Elementary principal placed on administrative leave
Mary Buren Elementary School Principal Rene Rosas has been placed on administrative leave, a Guadalupe Union School District spokesman confirmed Monday.
The leave took effect Aug. 27, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein, who declined to share the cause of Rosas' leave or any other details, calling it a "confidential personnel matter."
Michelle Fox is temporarily serving as the school's primary administrator to prevent any interruption of day-to-day learning, Klein said.
"The Guadalupe Union School District recognizes that the beginning of the school year has been incredibly difficult and we had hoped to return to school in a much more positive manner. However, our Mary Buren staff will continue to work towards improving our students' safety and educational experience during this challenging time," an Aug. 27 email to parents stated.
The Guadalupe Union School District began the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 11.
VANDENBERG VILLAGE
Lompoc man arrested after allegedly pointing 'ghost gun' at resident
A Lompoc man was arrested Friday on suspicion of assault after allegedly pointing an un-serialized handgun at a Vandenberg Village resident.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a person brandishing a gun in the 600 block of Moonglow Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that 50-year-old Daniel Donnelly, of Lompoc, allegedly drove to the victim's residence, parked in the driveway and waited for the residents to return, then confronted them with accusations.
Donnelly made threats toward the victim before pointing the handgun, then fled the scene in his car, nearly hitting the victim and sideswiping a parked car in the process of returning to his residence in the 600 block of Carina Drive, a short distance away, according to Zick.
Deputies established a perimeter around the Carina Drive residence, requesting assistance from a sheriff's K-9 unit and the special enforcement team.
Several unsuccessful attempts to reach Donnelly were made before an on-call judge approved a warrant, which gave deputies access to his home shortly before 11 p.m., although they did not find him inside, according to Zick.
While searching Donnelly's residence, deputies allegedly located a loaded, un-serialized handgun, or "ghost gun," which was believed to be the one pointed at the victim.
The next day, on Friday, deputies responded to the Carina Drive residence after neighbors reported seeing Donnelly in the area and arrested him on a Ramey warrant shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to Zick.
Donnelly was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and with a firearm, and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize. His bail was set at $250,000.