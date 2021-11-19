SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County sees 3 more COVID-19 deaths this week
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the deaths of three additional residents this week from COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the illness to 539.
According to county public health data, the deaths reported on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday included one Santa Maria resident over the age of 70 and two Lompoc residents, one between the ages of 30 and 49 and another over the age of 70.
Twenty-seven county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Friday, including eight residents receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Residents are encouraged to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus. All individuals age 5 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated.
Around 65% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated, while 73% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Over 3,500, or 9%, of county youth age 5 to 11 have now received a dose of the vaccine since the age group became eligible in early November.
The vaccine is free and health insurance is not required. To find a nearby vaccination site, visit myturn.ca.gov.
SANTA MARIA VALLEY
School district seeks community feedback for superintendent search
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is seeking feedback from district staff, parents and students via a community survey in preparation for its superintendent search over the coming months.
The anonymous online survey is available until 4 p.m. Dec. 3 in English and Spanish on the district's website, with assistance also available to complete the survey in Mixteco. Members of the Santa Maria community at large are also encouraged to respond.
Input from the surveys will be shared with the district board of trustees, which will make the final selection for the superintendent position. The district will organize additional opportunities for feedback with stakeholder groups over the coming weeks.
The district approved a contract with executive search firm Leadership Associates on Nov. 10 to assist with the search and hiring process.
The survey and a timeline for the superintendent search, and more information about the process are available at smbsd-ca.schoolloop.com.
Superintendent Luke Ontiveros will retire at the end of the calendar year, and Deputy Superintendent of Business Services Matt Beecher will serve as interim superintendent until a new candidate is selected.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19; outbreak infects 8
A Santa Barbara County Jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19 as part of an outbreak that began earlier this month, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Friday.
The infected inmate was identified as being part of an outbreak that began on Nov. 5 in the West Module of the Main Jail located at 4436 Calle Real, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The outbreak has infected eight people.
Seven of the inmates have since recovered, leaving the jail with one active case, according to Zick.