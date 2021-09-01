SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, 275 cases over 2-day period
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 as well as 275 new cases of the illness between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Two of the deaths, confirmed Tuesday, included one resident between the ages of 50 and 69 and another over the age of 70. One resided in Lompoc and the other in Santa Maria, according to county public health data.
Ninety-nine cases of the illness also were reported Tuesday.
Two more deaths were reported Wednesday, along with 176 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day case increase since early February. One of the deceased residents was between 50 and 69 years of age and another over the age of 70. One was a resident of Santa Maria, and the other an Orcutt resident, according to data.
Deaths from COVID-19 in the county now total 480.
As of Wednesday, 82 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 21 individuals in the intensive care unit. This marks the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since late February, according to county data.
SANTA MARIA
Police seek identity of those involved in altercation Saturday at Santa Maria High
Santa Maria Police detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals involved in an altercation reportedly involving a firearm that took place Saturday afternoon at Santa Maria High School.
According to Sgt. Andy Magallon, police received multiple reports of an altercation during a youth football game on campus at 3:54 p.m.
An investigation found that two groups of people were exchanging words before a physical altercation began. Witnesses reported seeing one individual produce a firearm during the altercation.
Police responding to the scene did locate and and interview some individuals involved, and a firearm believed to be related to the incident was recovered from the scene.
While some initial calls about the incident reported a shooting, no evidence of a shooting was discovered.
According to Magallon, officials believe that some witnesses to the incident may have left before officers arrived, and ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the subjects to contact the Santa Maria Police Department.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Hall at 805-928-3781, ext. 1308, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. COPS (2677).
LOMPOC
Fire Department revs up new fleet engine
Lompoc firefighters are celebrating the arrival of the department's new Pierce type 1 engine that was delivered to Lompoc Station 1 on Monday, according to city officials who say the new addition is expected to be put to use in the next few weeks.
Lompoc Fire Chief Alicia Welch said the new engine — a 1500 GPM Triple Combination Pumping Engine — "is an exciting and badly needed addition to the fire fleet."
“New fire apparatus typically only comes to a fire department every 20 to 30 years, so we are happy to add this new fire engine to our fleet, which will be an important resource for our community,” she said.
The Lompoc City Council approved the $691,861 purchase in September 2020.
The new engine joins the city’s current two frontline engines, which are 13 and 19 years old, and a brush engine that was purchased in 2014.
SANTA MARIA
Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy open to teens, begins Sept. 16
Santa Maria teens are invited to participate in a unique leadership training experience offered by the Santa Maria Chick-fil-A and the Recreation and Parks Department, beginning in September.
The Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy will kick off bi-monthly sessions from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Minami Community Center. Participants will learn leadership principles through interactive Leader Lab workshops.
At the conclusion of the program, participants will have the chance to apply their new skills and what they learned through a community impact project.
Students in grades 9 through 12 can apply for the academy online at app.chickfilaleaderacademy.com/apply. Applications are due Sept. 16.
Minami Community Center is located at 600 W. Enos Drive.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.