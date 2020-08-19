County Lines: County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Santa Maria

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Santa Maria
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 27 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with one death of an individual in Santa Maria who had tested positive for the virus.
The total number of cases in the county is now 7,508, with 230 of these considered active.
The Santa Maria resident who died was in their 70s and had underlying health conditions, according to the county Public Health Department.
The death is the 82nd in the county overall and the 43rd in Santa Maria in connection to COVID-19, according to county data.
“Our thoughts and sympathies go out to those who have lost loved ones. As was included in the governor's message today, the more we can follow local health officer directives, the more lives we save and the faster we will get to a point where we can further reopen sectors in our communities," said Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health director.
County deaths are reported when COVID-19 is listed as an underlying cause of death or significant contributor on the death certificate, according to the department.
COVID-19 by area
The city of Santa Maria currently has 79 active COVID-19 cases out of 3,334 confirmed thus far. A total of 43 individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, eight cases are active with 243 confirmed in total. Four individuals have died.
The city of Lompoc has 28 active cases and has seen 579 total. Seven individuals have died.
The Santa Ynez Valley has two active cases out of 87 total, with two deaths reported thus far.
There continue to be no active cases at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, where 1,019 cases have been confirmed in total and three individuals have died in connection with the virus.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Third sheriff's patrol deputy tests positive for COVID-19
A San Luis Obispo County sheriff's patrol deputy based at the main headquarters tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and now is recovering at home after displaying symptoms days earlier, according to a spokesman.
The patrol deputy developed symptoms on Monday and was tested on the same day, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
The deputy was wearing a mask while on duty and it's not believed there was any workplace exposure.
A total of six sheriff's deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus since March, including three correctional deputies and three patrol deputies, according to Cipolla.
Four inmates at the jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, and all inmates and staff who had contact with those positive cases have tested negative.
The jail has gone four weeks without any new cases of the coronavirus, according to Cipolla.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
State funds allocated to Los Alamos, Cold Spring highway projects
California Transportation Commission last week allocated $38 million for two highway infrastructure improvement projects in Santa Barbara County, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Commissioners provided District 5 with $19 million to replace the Highway 101 overcrossing at Highway 135 in Los Alamos.
District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said the project will address the deteriorated bridge deck at that location.
Another $19 million was allocated to install inspection access on the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge on Highway 154 near San Marcos Pass.
Some of the funds will be used to paint a protective coating on the steel bridge to prevent further corrosion, Shivers said.
The money was part of more than $1.6 billion the commission allocated for transportation projects throughout the state, including about $1.3 billion for State Highway Operation and Protection Program projects, the Caltrans “fix-it-first” program aimed at preserving the condition of state highways.
The commission also approved more than $126 million in funds for rail and mass transit projects, including freight, intercity rail and bus services, to expand access to public transportation and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, vehicle miles traveled and traffic congestion.
Another nearly $14 million was allocated for 17 Active Transportation Program projects, which include improving bicycle and pedestrian overcrossings, repairing and maintaining sidewalks and bike lanes, and creating safer routes to school.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!