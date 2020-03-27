County Lines: County officials restrict outdoor areas to prevent coronavirus spread

The county also has closed El Chorro Regional Park and all county campgrounds.

Further, the city of San Luis Obispo has closed certain parts of popular hiking areas, including the Lemon Grove Loop on Cerro San Luis and the Summit Trail on Bishop Peak, where trails do not allow for social distancing.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

While the public is encouraged to still spend time outside during the shelter-at-home order, social distancing concerns have caused other public areas such as the Pismo Preserve to close over the past week.

"The reason why we are doing this is to discourage large groups from other areas coming into our county to recreate. We are not closing the beaches themselves or the regional parks. We want locals to have the ability to get outside. Again, the intent behind this is to discourage large groups of visitors to come to our county at this time," County Administrative Officer Wade Horton said at a press conference Thursday.

Visitors to all public areas are encouraged to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

SOLVANG

New restaurant 'peasants FEAST' presses on with April 1 soft opening