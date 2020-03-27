County Lines: County officials restrict outdoor areas to prevent coronavirus spread

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
County officials restrict outdoor areas to prevent coronavirus spread
San Luis Obispo County has announced the closure of popular outdoor areas and their parking lots to discourage visitors and prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
Along with the closure of parking lots at all Morro Bay beaches, both the Pismo and Avila piers have been closed, due to the difficulty of ensuring social distancing among visitors.
Pismo Beach will remain open to the public but only for short activities such as walks, with "loitering" on the beach no longer permitted.
Social distancing also will be enforced among those at the beach, city officials said.
In addition, Pismo Beach also will be changing all city-owned parking lots and meters to one-hour only.
Port San Luis and Avila Beach will remain open, but the use of fire pits at the beach will be discontinued.
The county also has closed El Chorro Regional Park and all county campgrounds.
Further, the city of San Luis Obispo has closed certain parts of popular hiking areas, including the Lemon Grove Loop on Cerro San Luis and the Summit Trail on Bishop Peak, where trails do not allow for social distancing.
While the public is encouraged to still spend time outside during the shelter-at-home order, social distancing concerns have caused other public areas such as the Pismo Preserve to close over the past week.
"The reason why we are doing this is to discourage large groups from other areas coming into our county to recreate. We are not closing the beaches themselves or the regional parks. We want locals to have the ability to get outside. Again, the intent behind this is to discourage large groups of visitors to come to our county at this time," County Administrative Officer Wade Horton said at a press conference Thursday.
Visitors to all public areas are encouraged to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
SOLVANG
New restaurant 'peasants FEAST' presses on with April 1 soft opening
Despite the hard-hit hospitality industry, husband-wife duo Chef Michael Cherney and Sarah Cherney have announced that the slated April 1 soft opening of their downtown Solvang restaurant "peasants FEAST" will go on as planned, keeping with their commitment to community, family and friends at this critical time.
"And this is the time — now more than ever — when we all need warmth and nourishment and something delicious in our daily lives," the couple said.
In accordance with current federal guidelines that call for all restaurants to close their doors to dine-in customers, peasants FEAST will adjust their business model and offer takeout and curbside pickup services each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting April 1.
The Cherney's family-friendly eatery will provide seasonal, scratch-made food, sourced from local farmers and artisanal purveyors that highlight the community's agricultural backdrop.
peasants FEAST is located at 487 Atterdag Road (at the corner of Copenhagen Drive), Solvang. To access their menu, visit www.peasantsfeast.com, or to reach the restaurant directly, call 805-686-4555.
