SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County names director for Office of Emergency Management
A former emergency manager for an Orange County water district has been named the new director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.
Kelly Hubbard was chosen “following a competitive recruitment of candidates from across the country” and will assume her new duties Monday, according to a release from the county.
She succeeds Rob Lewin, who left in May after leading the County Office of Emergency Management for three years following a long career with Cal Fire.
Hubbard has extensive experience in emergency planning, assessing facility vulnerabilities, disaster finance, coordination with nonprofit organizations, public-private partnerships and crisis management, the county said.
Most recently, she served as emergency manager at the Municipal Water District of Orange County, a Metropolitan Water District member agency, for the past 15 years.
“Kelly will bring a highly collaborative approach and perspective to our committed and talented Office of Emergency Management team,” said Matt Pontes, assistant county executive officer and interim director of emergency management. “She will lead efforts to ensure our communities are prepared for future emergencies and challenges.”
While at the Municipal Water District, Hubbard served as emergency services manager for the Water Emergency Response Organization of Orange County to manage emergency preparedness, planning, response and recovery efforts among 37 water and wastewater utilities, managing an annual budget of $650,000.
She also served as an Emergency Operations Center manager, public information officer, local assistance center manager and evacuation center manager for 15 presidentially declared disasters through mutual aid agreements with other agencies across the country, the county said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Section of Highway 1 to be closed today near Lompoc for bridge work
Highway 1 will be closed to thru traffic between Jalama Road and Santa Rosa Road near Lompoc from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. today to allow the installation of a girder on the Salsipuedes Creek Bridge.
Motorists traveling in either direction will detour using Highway 246, a Caltrans spokesman said.
Highway 1 will remain open for local traffic between the Highway 1 interchange with Highway 101 and Jalama Road, with access maintained to Jalama Beach County Park, the spokesman said.
In addition to the girder installation, the Salsipuedes Creek Bridge Replacement Project includes construction of a retaining wall and fish passage.
CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $5 million project, which is expected to be complete in summer 2021.
A traffic signal operating 24 hours a day through May 2020 will maintain one-way reversing traffic control, and those driving larger vehicles are advised the width of each lane has been reduced from 12 feet to 11½ feet, the spokesman said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Maria Public Library and branch locations to close Aug. 28 for staff training
The Santa Maria Public Library and its four branch libraries — Cuyama, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Orcutt — will be closed Aug. 28 for staff training.
All five libraries will operate as regularly scheduled the following day.
The library’s website will be available for access to online resources, item renewals and patron account information.
Exterior book return drop boxes will be available and open at all locations. Library items may be renewed by phone by calling toll-free 800-354-9660.
Other area libraries in the Black Gold Cooperative Library System that will be open for service on Aug. 28 include:
- Arroyo Grande Library — 800 W. Branch St., 805-473-7161, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lompoc Public Library — 501 E. North Ave., 805-875-8775, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nipomo Library — 918 W. Tefft St., 805-929-3994, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Questions may be directed to the library’s administrative office at 805-925-0994, ext. 2321.
SANTA MARIA
Valley Reads book club to discuss 'The President is Missing'
The Valley Reads book club will discuss former President Bill Clinton and James Patterson's "The President is Missing" at its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug 27 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The book, a collaboration between the former U.S. president and the novelist, follows an embattled president trying to save the county from a cyberattack.
The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and complimentary coffee is served.
To join Valley Reads, sign up with the staff at the second-floor information desk at the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.