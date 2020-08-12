County Lines: County Jail inmate from Santa Maria dies in custody

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County Jail inmate from Santa Maria dies in custody
A Santa Barbara County Jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 in July, but recovered, was found dead inside his cell on Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman.
Eduardo Velazquez, 38, of Santa Maria was pronounced dead shortly after 9:30 p.m. after he was found unresponsive in his cell and didn't respond to lifesaving measures by jail custody and Wellpath medical staff, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, adding the death appears to be from natural causes.
Velazquez was booked into jail on July 11 on a warrant and charged with several felonies, including kidnapping to commit rape, aggravated sexual assault of a minor, rape by force and continual sexual abuse of a child. He was in custody on $1.25 million bail.
He was housed in the intake quarantine area upon booking and and rehoused in medical isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus on July 16, according to Zick.
Velazquez was hospitalized from July 17 to July 29 after experiencing coronavirus-related complications and was released back to the jail, in medical isolation.
Custody staff regularly checked on Velazquez during medical rounds and last checked him at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, but he exhibited no significant health issues, Zick said.
The Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation to determine the official cause, manner and circumstance of death.
A final determination is pending due to autopsy, toxicology and lab results, according to Zick.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Four North County Superior Court employees tested positive for COVID-19
Four Santa Barbara County Superior Court employees tested positive for COVID-19 in July, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
Dates that the employees' infections occurred were not provided, although they have since recovered and returned to work, according to Darrel Parker, executive officer for the county Superior Court.
One of the employees who tested positive is a judicial officer, which includes judges and commissioners.
The coronavirus infections resulted in seven people being directed to quarantine until they were medically cleared, according to Parker.
No cases or trials were impacted.
In June, a South County judge tested positive for the coronavirus and quarantined at home, according to Parker.
Santa Maria Valley
Small businesses offered free personal protective equipment by chamber
Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is providing free personal protective equipment to businesses that have experienced economic injury from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Free hand sanitizer, face masks and face shields will be available for businesses with 20 employees or less to pick up between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Aug. 17, 18 and 19 at the chamber office, 614 S. Broadway, said Molly Schiff, the chamber’s marketing and communications manager.
Businesses that want free PPEs must first fill out a request form in English at https://bit.ly/PPErequestform or in Spanish at https://bit.ly/RegistrodeEPP.
PPEs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, Schiff said, noting those picking up items must wear masks and practice social distancing.
The chamber is providing the masks through a partnership with the Economic Development Collaborative’s Small Business Development Center and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Schiff said.
