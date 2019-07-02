Santa Barbara County
County Jail inmate dies days after suicide attempt
A Santa Barbara County Jail inmate died Sunday from injuries received during an apparent suicide attempt several days earlier, according to the Sheriff's Office.
On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a request for assistance for an attempted suicide inside the jail and discovered Joseph Frederick Rose, 47 in need of medical assistance, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover. Jail medical staff and deputies began lifesaving measures which continued until paramedics arrived.
Rose was transported to to the hospital and remained there until his death on on Sunday, Hoover said.
Rose, originally from Honolulu, was booked into the jail on April 10, 2018, on charges of felony burglary, battery and a probation violation. He remained in custody until his death.
While county officials believe the death to be the result of a suicide attempt, the county Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation to determine an official cause and manner of death. A final determination is pending toxicology and lab results.
Santa Maria
Recreation and Parks to hold youth volleyball clinic
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will hold a youth volleyball clinic from July 22 to 25 at Edwards Community Center, 809 Panther Drive.
The clinic will introduce younger youth to fundamental skills and help prepare older youth for the upcoming junior high school fall season.
The clinic runs from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. for ages 7 to 10, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 11 to 14.
All aspects of the game will be covered including serving, passing, setting and hitting.
Participants must register for the clinic by Friday, July 19, at the Recreation and Parks Department, 615 S. McClelland St. or online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register. The fee is $31 for Santa Maria residents and $39 for nonresidents and includes a T-shirt.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.