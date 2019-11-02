SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Inmate from Lompoc dead after apparent suicide
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the apparent suicide of a jail inmate on Thursday morning.
At 11:15, custody deputies discovered inmate Isaiah Joey Johnson, 23, of Lompoc, unresponsive in his County Jail cell after an alleged suicide attempt, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
Jail staff and medical personnel immediately began lifesaving measures until Santa Barbara County Fire Department and AMR paramedics arrived and took over. Johnson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m.
Johnson's next of kin were notified, according to the sheriff's spokeswoman. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Office is conducting a complete investigation to determine how Johnson died.
Johnson has been in custody at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail since Oct. 20 after he allegedly provided false information to a peace office and was arrested on two outstanding warrants, according to the Sheriff's Office. The first warrant was for a probation violation, burglary and using an ID with intent to defraud; and the second warrant was for failing to appear in court, providing false ID to a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SANTA MARIA
City to hold meeting on southeast neighborhood issues
Santa Maria officials will hold a community meeting Nov. 13 to address issues in the southeast part of the city at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 E. Sierra Madre Ave.
The intent of the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., is for city staff to hear from residents in the southeast section of the city about the issues and concerns they have in their neighborhoods.
Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will briefly talk about enhancements to municipal services.
Following that, the meeting will move to another room for questions directed toward department representatives.
For purposes of this meeting, the southeast neighborhood is defined as east of Broadway, south of Fesler Street and north of Santa Maria Way.
The scheduled meeting will be the third neighborhood town hall gathering held by city officials in recent months.
In August and October, the city held meetings to seek input on issues affecting residents in the northeast and northwest parts of Santa Maria.
Those with questions are asked to contact Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
SANTA MARIA
Gym planning fundraiser for cyclist injured in Orcutt Hills crash
A Santa Maria gym will hold a fundraiser Nov. 23 to cover the costs of physical therapy and training for a man injured earlier this year in an Orcutt bike crash.
The "Fall Carnival" fundraiser will feature a Santa Maria-style barbecue lunch, raffle, live DJ, silent auction, bake sale and more.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Custom Workouts, 2125 S. Broadway, Suite 108, and the cost is $12 for the barbecue, $20 for a workout or $30 for both.
Dennis Fidel suffered a spinal injury in May after he fell off his bicycle while riding in the Orcutt hills.
He was airlifted out of the hills by a CalSTAR helicopter and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Fidel has made significant progress toward regaining mobility but will need months of physical therapy and training to complete his recovery, said Michele LaPorga, who is organizing the fundraiser.
Tickets are available at Custom Workouts or by calling LaPorga at 805-714-8770 or 805-928-5862.