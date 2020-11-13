County Lines: County Foodbank to hold food drive today

SANTA MARIA
County Foodbank to hold food drive today
Santa Maria community members are encouraged to donate canned and dry goods at a drive-through food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
Organized by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the Fill the Foodbank drive will provide healthy food to those in need during the holiday season, Foodbank spokeswoman Judith Smith-Meyer said.
Items that are much-needed include nut butters, canned protein, low-sugar, whole grain cereals, rice, beans, pasta, and canned tomatoes and sauce, Smith-Meyer said.
Community members also can drop off frozen turkeys or chickens for the 2020 turkey drive.
The food drive will take place in the Trader Joe's parking lot in Santa Maria at 1303 S. Bradley Road.
For more information, contact the Foodbank at jjenkins@foodbanksbc.org or by phone at 805-967-5741.
SANTA MARIA
Utilities Department offers free recycle bins for America Recycles Day
In celebration of America Recycles Day, the Santa Maria Utilities Department will offer free recycling bins and promotional items at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill this weekend, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Taking place on Nov. 15, America Recycles Day is a national holiday that celebrates and promotes recycling in the United States.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, residents can receive up to two household recycling bins during a no-contact distribution event, accessible by entering the landfill site via the scalehouse.
Residents can choose between 18-gallon bins and 6-gallon bins with a handle, according to van de Kamp.
"Both containers are ideal for recycling paper, magazines, cans, glass and cardboard, and easily fit in a pantry or garage due to their convenient size," van de Kamp said.
On Sunday, residents visiting the landfill also can receive promotional items made from recyclable materials at the scalehouse, he said.
The Santa Maria Regional Landfill is located at 2065 E. Main St.
For more information, contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Residents asked to provide input on unmet transit needs
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments staff will conduct virtual public hearings at noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 to gather community input on the unmet transit needs of Santa Barbara County residents.
To join the Zoom webinar, use ID No. 829 1767 1869 and enter passcode 221523. To join by phone, call 669-900-9128, enter webinar ID No. 829 1767 1869 and enter passcode 221523.
Those who cannot attend either hearing are asked to submit written comments no later than Dec. 2, prior to the first scheduled hearing. Comments may be emailed to comment@sbcag.org, or mailed directly to Santa Barbara County Association of Governments at 260 North San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations to participate in a hearing should contact SBCAG at least three working days prior to the meeting at 805-961-8900.
The meetings will be accessible in Spanish.
For more information, contact SBCAG at 805-961-8900.
