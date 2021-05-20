SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County Fire plans to conduct prescribed burn near Los Olivos
A range improvement burn at 4155 Figueroa Mountain Road in Los Olivos is tentatively scheduled for May 26 and 27 by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a department spokesman said.
About 90 acres of grassland and black sage scrub will be burned, starting at 9:30 a.m. and concluding at 6 p.m., if meteorological conditions are favorable for sending smoke away from population centers, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
If the meteorological conditions are not favorable, the burn will be rescheduled Bertucelli said.
Motorists are advised to use caution while driving near prescribed fire operations, he said.
In addition to improving rangeland, the burn will provide live fire training for certifying instructors to teach the CA-219 Firing Operations class and will train new firefighters on wildland fire behavior, Bertucelli said.
The Firing Operations class trains firefighters and private land managers to use fire as a tool for fighting large-scale wildfires and to manage prescribed burns being used as a land management tool.
The burn is being planned and coordinated by County Fire, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District., San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD and the California Air Resources Board to minimize air quality impacts on surrounding communities.
However, due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, might be most affected by smoke from the burn, Bertucelli said.
SB, SLO COUNTIES
State Transportation Commission allocates $112.2 million for Hwy 101 improvements
A reported $112.2 million will be set aside for highway improvements in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, the California Transportation Commission decided at its May 12 meeting.
The regional improvements are part of a $924 million package deal to revamp critical transportation infrastructure throughout the state, the report details.
Local improvements in the plans include a $6.4 million project on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, Orcutt, Santa Maria and Nipomo in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The project will involve installation of a contrasting surface treatment, construction of maintenance vehicle pullouts, relocation of utilities, modification of drainage inlets and addition of erosion control, all to reduce mainenance and improve highway worker safety.
“Caltrans is building a brighter future through a transportation network that serves all Californians,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “This significant investment will help us fortify and enhance our state’s vast network of highways, bridges, transit lines, bikeways and pedestrian routes.”
Further plans approved in the South County include a $100 million project to replace the existing pavement, widen the outside shoulders, replace guardrail and upgrade drainage systems on Highway 101 near the South Padaro Lane Undercrossing near Summerland.
To achieve compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a $5.8 million project also is planned in which pedestrian ramps and sidewalks will be constructed at the Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Undercrossing in Santa Barbara.
Nearly half of the $924 million in investment comes from the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, known as Senate Bill SB 1, a legislative bill signed into law on April 28, 2017.
SB 1 funding provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between state and local agencies.
For more information on other transportation projects, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Righetti agriculture teacher honored with Career Technical Educator Award
A Righetti High School agriculture teacher has been honored with the 2021 Marvin Melvin Career Technical Educator Award.
Miguel Guerra is one of two teachers in Santa Barbara County to receive the recognition as an outstanding career-technical educator, according to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.
Guerra, who teaches veterinary science, ornamental horticulture, agriculture advanced welding and agriculture mechanics, said he was honored to be selected among the many CTE faculty.
“I truly enjoy working with so many young people, teaching them real-life skills that they will have the rest of their lives. Over the many years, I especially enjoy hearing students say that they stayed in school because of the agriculture program," he said.
A celebration of Guerra's award will be held via Zoom on May 27, according to Klein.
The Marvin Melvin Career Technical Educator Award is given in honor of the longtime Santa Barbara High School Industrial Arts teacher by the same name.
Santa Barbara Junior High School wood shop teacher Bill Gourley also was a recipient of the 2021 award, according to the Santa Barbara County Education Office.