County Lines: County Fire crews respond to 4-barrel oil spill

LOMPOC
County Fire crews respond to 4-barrel oil spill
A small oil spill was reported at a Lompoc facility on Wednesday after a pump failed, causing approximately four barrels of crude oil to leak onto the ground, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.
County Fire crews responded to the spill at the facility shortly before noon in the 3900 block of Rucker Road, where the oil leak was discovered, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Additionally, a County oil and gas representative responded to the scene.
Crews contained three of the four barrels, leaving one barrel outside the containment zone, Bertucelli said, adding that crews initiated cleanup efforts.
The cause of the leak was attributed to a faulty gasket pump, according to Bertucelli.
SANTA MARIA
Bank of Santa Maria receives top Findley Report rating for 2019
Community Bank of Santa Maria has been recognized by the Findley Report with its highest rating of “Super Premier Performing” for the year 2019, a bank spokeswoman said.
In evaluating banks for performance benchmarks, the Findley Report focuses on four basic components: growth, return on beginning equity, net operating income as a percentage of average assets, and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.
Janet Silveria, bank president and chief executive officer, said the rating “is an honor we don’t take lightly.”
“We feel it’s a reflection of the financial performance we’re able to achieve while not losing sight of the fact we are here to serve our customers and the community,” she said.
The Findley Report, published by The Findley Companies, based in Anaheim, provides comprehensive financial institution analysis materials with comparisons of performance and evaluations of California banks.
Community Bank of Santa Maria, the only locally owned bank headquartered in Santa Maria, opened its doors March 1, 2001. Its stock is traded on the OTCQX as CYSM.
For more information, visit www.yourcbsm.com.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary extends scholarship deadline
The 2020 Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital scholarship program deadline has been extended to Friday, April 17, due to recent school closures, according to a Cottage spokeswoman.
Santa Ynez Valley residents pursuing studies and careers in a health-care or a medical-related field are eligible to apply for a number of scholarships valued at $3,000 that will be awarded by the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary and The Ann Bertero Scholarship Fund and the Jean Pack Scholarship Fund administered by the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.
Scholarship applicants must meet the following requirements: currently reside in the Santa Ynez Valley, currently in or planning to enter the health or medical-related fields and have a letter of acceptance to an accredited college or university; submitted a one-page typed essay articulating academic goals and future professional plans; and provide at least one letter from a volunteer supervisor verifying community service.
High school applicants must have a minimum 3.5 GPA, and current college enrollees/applicants must have a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Applications received after April 17 (postmark date) will not be accepted. Scholarship winners will be contacted by May.
The scholarship application form and complete instructions can be accessed at www.cottagehealth.org/syvch
