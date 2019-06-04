Santa Barbara County
County Fair to host professional bull riding
The 2019 Santa Barbara County Fair will host the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Classic, which features elite riders and bulls in a competition that pits guts and determination against muscle and raw power.
Held on July 13 at the Santa Maria Fairpark’s Minetti Arena, "the toughest sport on dirt” will be highlighted during the fourth day of the fair, which runs from July 10 to 14.
During the PBR season, each rider is competing for the title of PBR world champion and a share of more than $10 million in prize money, including the $1 million year-end bonus for the season’s best bull rider.
The event began in 1992 after a group of rodeo circuit bull riders sought to break from the confines of the rodeo format.
In 2013, Forbes magazine called the PBR circuit the fastest-growing sport in America.
Richard Persons, Fairpark CEO, said he was thrilled to land a PBR event for the County Fair.
"Nothing beats the excitement and the athleticism," Persons said in a statement Monday. "It’s an exciting experience and we’re beyond thrilled to be able to provide this event to Santa Barbara County audiences.”
Santa Maria Valley
Humane Society celebrates Adopt-a-Cat Month with no-cost adoptions
The Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all adult cats during the month of June, in honor of national Adopt-a-Cat Month.
The no-cost adoption promotion includes all adult cats at the Humane Society, located at 1687 W. Stowell Road, Petco, 615 E. Betteravia Ave., and PetSmart, 2306 S. Bradley Road.
All cats have been examined by a shelter veterinarian, spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped. All cats go home with a bag of Purina cat food and a voucher for a free health exam from a participating area veterinarian.
The promotion is available due to sponsorship by a generous donor.
Created by the American Humane Association, national Adopt-a-Cat month is celebrated each June to draw attention to the number of homeless cats in shelters at the start of summer.
"Animal shelters are typically filled to capacity with felines all summer long," said Matt Chan, director of community engagement for the Humane Society. "Our hope is that we can place even more cats into loving homes during this critical time, making room for more lives to be saved when we transfer cats out of high-risk areas like Southern California."