County Lines: County confirms COVID-19 death of person in their 30s

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
County confirms COVID-19 death of person in their 30s
A San Luis Obispo County resident in their 30s has been confirmed to have died from COVID-19, marking the youngest death as a result of the illness in the county, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Friday.
According to department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman, the individual had underlying health conditions and died last week at a Santa Barbara County hospital. It is the county's 21st COVID-19 death.
“Our hearts are with the patient’s loved ones as we take this time to remember that COVID-19 can infect anyone at any age,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, the county's health officer.
COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County have been the most prevalent within the 30-49 age group, with the next highest number of cases found among those between the ages of 18 and 29, according to county data.
The same trends are present in Santa Barbara County, with 2,929 cases confirmed thus far in the 30-49 age range and 2,091 confirmed among those between 18 and 29 years of age.
Thus far, 15 out of the 21 deaths in San Luis Obispo County have occurred among individuals 85 years old and above, with two also confirmed in the 50-64 range and three in the 65-84 range.
Unlike in San Luis Obispo County, deaths in Santa Barbara County are not broken down by age range on the county's COVID-19 website. The youngest deaths identified thus far was of an individual in their 40s in May, as reported directly by health officials.
One death of a Santa Maria resident between the ages of 18 and 29 was announced in early August, but then was reclassified as a non-COVID-19 death after further investigation.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sheriff's civilian jail employee tests positive for COVID-19
A Santa Barbara County sheriff's civilian employee is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Friday.
After experiencing symptoms from the coronavirus on Tuesday, the employee went to get a test at a community testing site, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The staff member, who works at the Main Jail in a position that does not have contact with inmates, consistently wore personal protective equipment and last worked on Aug. 17.
The total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 39, with 36 having recovered and returned to work, while three civilian staff are recovering at home.
BUELLTON
City hosting online workshop to discuss future land use, circulation elements
The city of Buellton will host an online community workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, on the city's Land Use and Circulation Elements design as part of the general plan, which addresses the future of housing and business, as well as its parks, public facilities and transportation networks.
Buellton-based residents and business owners are invited to attend and give their input on future policies, programs and goals that will help shape Buellton's long-term development.
The meeting will focus on the Land Use and Circulation Element design and provide a more comprehensive update on the city's general plan over the next five years.
In late 2009, city officials began engaging the community in a public visioning process in the form of workshops and surveys, giving way to the formation of key economic development plans: community design guidelines, a general plan, redevelopment plan, and the Avenue of Flags/ Highway 246 urban design plan.
To attend the upcoming workshop, email planning@cityofbuellton.com by Aug. 25 to receive an invitation to the Zoom webinar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!