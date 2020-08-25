County Lines: County confirms 70 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County confirms 70 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
An additional 70 COVID-19 cases and one death connected to the virus were confirmed Tuesday in Santa Barbara County, according to data reported by the county Public Health Department.
The county has confirmed 7,869 cases, with 229 of them still active.
The deceased individual was a resident over the age of 70 with underlying health conditions from the unincorporated North County area, which includes Guadalupe, Sisquoc, Casmalia, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Garey, according to the county.
This is the fourth death in the area and the 89th death in the county, according to county data.
Hospitalizations in the county for COVID-19 now total 51, with 21 of the individuals in the ICU.
The city of Santa Maria continues have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the county, with 93 cases active out of 3,475 total. Forty-seven individuals have died.
The community of Orcutt has seven active cases with 254 cases confirmed thus far. Four deaths have been reported in the area.
The Santa Ynez Valley has 11 active cases out of 105 confirmed, with two deaths in the area.
There continue to be no active cases at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, where 1,019 cases have been confirmed and three individuals have died in connection with the virus.
SAN SIMEON
Santa Maria man charged with shooting death of elephant seal
A Santa Maria man was charged Tuesday with the fatal shooting of a northern elephant seal near San Simeon in September 2019, according to a U.S. Attorney spokesman.
In a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court, Jordan Gerbich, 30, was charged with one misdemeanor count stemming from the Sept. 28, 2019, shooting, according to spokesman Ciaran McEvoy.
The dead animal was found shot in the head on a beach near San Simeon close to a popular viewing area along Highway 1, where visitors observe elephant seals, a short distance away from the Piedras Blancas Lighthouse.
Elephant seals are a protected species under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and live along North America's Pacific Coast in areas known as rookeries, which are typically populated with elephant seals year-round. Populations vary based on breeding cycles.
If convicted, Gerbich faces a statutory maximum sentence of one year in federal prison, according to McEvoy.
The case was investigated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Law Enforcement and assisted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
