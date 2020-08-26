County Lines: County confirms 47 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County confirms 47 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 47 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with one death as a result of the illness.
The county now has confirmed 7,916 cases, with 241 of them still active.
The deceased individual was a Santa Barbara resident over the age of 70, who lived in a congregate living facility and had underlying health conditions, according to the county.
This is the 12th death in the area of Santa Barbara and Mission Canyon, and the 90th death in the county as a whole, according to county data.
Hospitalizations in the county for COVID-19 rose slightly since Tuesday, with 54 individuals hospitalized and 23 of the individuals in the ICU.
The city of Santa Maria continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the county, with 92 cases active out of 3,492 total. Forty-seven individuals have died.
The community of Orcutt has six active cases, with 254 cases confirmed thus far. Four deaths have been reported in the area.
The Santa Ynez Valley has 14 active cases out of 108 confirmed, with two deaths in the area.
There continue to be no active cases at the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc, where 1,019 cases have been confirmed and three individuals have died in connection with the virus.
SANTA MARIA
3 arrested after search warrant results in seizure of drugs, 'ghost guns'
Detectives arrested three suspects, including a male and female from Santa Maria, and seized a cache of vehicles, drugs, money and firearms, including "ghost guns," following a search warrant served by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.
The search warrant was served at a location in the 2200 block of Professional Parkway at about 1 p.m., leading to the seizure of 605 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of heroin, sales-related packaging material, indicia related to narcotics sales and more than $2,000 in cash, according to Lt. Brad McVay.
Indicia could include records, packaging or similar evidence indicating narcotics sales, McVay said.
Seized firearms included a stolen Smith and Wesson M&P15 rifle, a 30-round rifle magazine, a stolen Sig Sauer P365 handgun, a J. Stevens Arms sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun and two 9-millimeter handguns, which were referred to as "ghost guns" because they were not serialized.
Detectives arrested Donald Anderson, 37, and Kimberly Machleit, 35, both of Santa Maria; and Kevin Rasmussen, 27, of Tustin, who were booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales and felon in possession of a firearm, both of which are felonies. All three were released on $35,000 bail.
Detectives also seized five vehicles found in possession of the suspects that were fraudulently obtained using various victims' personal information, including names, Social Security numbers and birth dates, according to McVay.
The investigation into the fraud is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, according to McVay.
SANTA MARIA
Police seek public's help locating missing juvenile, infant daughter
Santa Maria Police officials are asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk juvenile and her infant child who went missing Sunday evening.
Elena Garcia was last seen with her daughter, 6-month-old Paola Ponce Garcia, at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Wallis Avenue, according to Sgt. Jesus Valle.
Garcia is described as Hispanic, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Both are believed to be with Jaime Ponce, 30, who is the alleged father of the child, according to Valle.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elena Garcia, Paola Garcia or Ponce is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19
An inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a sheriff's spokesman.
The male inmate was confirmed to be positive for the coronavirus after taking a test on Sunday, according to Lt. Brad McVay.
The inmate had been in isolation since Sunday after becoming symptomatic following his contact with a previously identified inmate who also tested positive for the coronavirus.
The inmate remains isolated in a negative pressure cell and will continue to be medically monitored, according to McVay.
The total number of inmates at the Main Jail who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 41, with 11 active cases and 23 recoveries.
