County Lines: Councilman investigated by FPPC for potential campaign disclosure violations

In the lawsuit, which was filed on Nov. 4, 2019, in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, McCarthy alleged that Djernaes failed to pay her back despite her asking him to do so.

Djernaes has since agreed to repay the $10,000, plus an additional $3,800, according to settlement filed on Jan. 3, 2020.

Elected officials are required to disclose personal finances — including loans — on Form 700, or statement of economic interests, in order to ensure transparency and inform the public that they aren't making decisions that are deemed conflicts of interest.

Djernaes was elected to a four-year term on the City Council in November 2018.

Djernaes claims he's being investigated due to an ongoing feud he has with former Councilwoman Joan Jamieson, who he accuses of running a shadow government through the planning department.

"Attacking me was always a red herring to deflect from internal investigations," Djernaes said in an email.

