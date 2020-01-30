County Lines: Councilman investigated by FPPC for potential campaign disclosure violations

SOLVANG
Councilman investigated by FPPC for potential campaign disclosure violations
Solvang City Council member Chris Djernaes is being investigated by state officials over a personal loan he allegedly failed to disclose during his 2018 campaign, according to a notification letter from the California Fair Political Practices Commission.
The letter, which was sent by the enforcement division of the FPPC on Jan. 9, informed Djernaes of a commission-initiated investigation regarding his potential violations of the statement of economic interests disclosure provision of the Political Reform Act.
"At this time, we have not made any determination about the possible violations," the letter read. "We are simply providing you with this information as a courtesy and may be contacting you to discuss the matter."
The investigation stemmed from a small claims lawsuit filed by Yuba City resident Meghan McCarthy, who made Djernaes a $10,000 personal loan during his campaign.
In the lawsuit, which was filed on Nov. 4, 2019, in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, McCarthy alleged that Djernaes failed to pay her back despite her asking him to do so.
Djernaes has since agreed to repay the $10,000, plus an additional $3,800, according to settlement filed on Jan. 3, 2020.
Elected officials are required to disclose personal finances — including loans — on Form 700, or statement of economic interests, in order to ensure transparency and inform the public that they aren't making decisions that are deemed conflicts of interest.
Djernaes was elected to a four-year term on the City Council in November 2018.
Djernaes claims he's being investigated due to an ongoing feud he has with former Councilwoman Joan Jamieson, who he accuses of running a shadow government through the planning department.
"Attacking me was always a red herring to deflect from internal investigations," Djernaes said in an email.
GUADALUPE
Cunningham sets community coffee today
Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo, will host a community coffee today in Guadalupe with co-host Mayor Pro Tem Gina Rubalcaba to meet with other elected local officials and members of the community.
Residents are invited to join Cunningham for coffee and snacks and to discuss issues facing the community, a spokesman for his office said.
The event will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Guadalupe Café, 860 Guadalupe St.
This will be Cunningham’s seventh community coffee for the 35th Assembly District during the 2019-20 legislative session, the spokesman said.
SANTA MARIA
Library to celebrate Black History Month
Santa Maria Public Library will celebrate Black History Month, starting Feb. 1, with a special display and a “Dream” Tree that visitors can add to.
A learning display about Martin Luther King Jr. and other important African-American leaders will be set up in the Youth Services area.
Library visitors also can write or draw their greatest hopes and dreams to be placed on the “I Have a Dream” Tree as part of a free program that will run the entire month of February.
Library hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, contact the library’s Youth Services Department at 805-925-0994, ext. 1505.