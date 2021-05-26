SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Cottage Health opens new urgent care on Skyway Drive
Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center on Wednesday at 3596 Skyway Drive in Santa Maria with a goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes, a Cottage Health spokeswoman said.
The new Urgent Care Center, the third for the Santa Maria area, will provide the community with access to health care services from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year, the spokeswoman said.
Other Santa Maria locations include a center on North Broadway and one in the Orcutt Hills Plaza, and Cottage Urgent Care Centers are also located in Buellton, San Luis Obispo and Goleta.
Cottage staff at the Skyway Drive Urgent Care Center includes a licensed nurse practitioner, a radiology technician and clinical concierges, the spokeswoman said.
Conditions that can be treated at the center include cold and flu symptoms, scrapes and minor cuts, minor burns, sprains, allergies, earaches, urinary infections, skin conditions, rashes, reactions to poison oak and other minor ailments and injuries.
Patients with more serious medical conditions may be referred to a local emergency department or physician, the spokeswoman said.
Services available onsite include X-rays, point-of-care lab services and physical exams for student sports participation.
Appointments are available online but walk-ins are also accepted.
For more information and appointments, visit www.cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks offers yoga hike at Los Flores Ranch in June
Local yoga enthusiasts are invited to a summer yoga hike at Los Flores Ranch Park on June 5 hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, a city spokesman said.
The two-hour activity is open to community members 10 years and older, and begins 9:30 a.m. in the visitor parking lot at 6271 Dominion Road, according to spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Attendees will get to enjoy the beauty of Los Flores Ranch during a moderate-level 3-mile hike and yoga session with a certified instructor.
A $10 preregistration fee is required for each participant who signs up at cityofsantamaria.org/register. Space is limited.
Attendees are recommended to bring water, sunscreen and a packable yoga mat, van de Kamp said.
For more information about the activity, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
A full list of hikes and other outdoor activities in Santa Maria is available on the department Facebook page at facebook.com/losfloresranch.
SOLVANG
Music in the Park returns Wednesdays starting June 23
Music in the Park will return to Solvang's weekly farmers market starting Wednesday, June 23, and running through Aug. 25.
The weekly family-friendly concert series, which had been canceled last year due to the pandemic, will take place at the Solvang Park gazebo, located at the corner of Mission Drive and First Street.
The free weekly series will feature musical performances by local artists taking to the gazebo stage.
Solvang's farmers market is held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday on First Street in Solvang.