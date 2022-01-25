SANTA MARIA
Paul Nelson pool closed by another staff COVID-19 outbreak
Paul Nelson Aquatic Center will remain closed until at least early February due to staffing issues related to COVID-19, city officials said Monday.
The aquatic center, which hosts approximately 100 people per day for lap swimming, fitness classes and Santa Maria Swim Club use, closed last week on Jan. 19 and is expected to reopen on Feb. 2 after a period of 14 days, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
According to Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman, the city decided to close the pool after several maintenance, facilities and lifeguard staff members entered into quarantine due to either confirmed COVID-19 cases, exposure or general symptoms and were unable to come to work.
"It was determined that it was best to close the pool for a period of time," Smitherman said.
He added that he did not know the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff since those quarantining are spread between various departments.
This marks the second closure of the pool since the beginning of the pandemic, after high case loads and exposure among lifeguard staff closed the pool for two weeks in early 2021.
The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center is located at 600 S. McClelland St.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Coroner identifies man killed in vehicle collision on Bonita School Road
A 23-year-old Santa Maria man who died following a vehicle rollover near the intersection of Bonita School and Bonita Lateral roads Wednesday was identified by the sheriff's Coroner's Bureau on Monday.
Silverino Moreno was named as the driver who lost control and rolled his 2004 Mini Cooper after traveling southbound at a high rate of speed along Bonita School Road, just west of Santa Maria shortly after 7 p.m., according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Moreno's vehicle entered the east shoulder of the road, struck a sign post and continued rolling in a southeasterly direction. The vehicle crossed the lanes of Bonita Lateral Road, and crushed the side door and roof when it struck the guide wires of a telephone pole before coming to rest on its roof, according to California Highway Patrol Office J. Wallace.
First responders used heavy extrication equipment to remove Moreno from the vehicle, but he was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, according to Wallace.
The CHP indicated Moreno was wearing his vehicle's safety equipment when it rolled.
The crash is under investigation and a toxicology report by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's-Coroner's Bureau will be conducted to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the rollover, Wallace added.
SANTA MARIA
Foundation's Love Your Library fundraiser kicks off this week
The Santa Maria Public Library Foundation will be holding its annual "Love Your Library" fundraiser from now to Feb. 11.
The online auction includes a wine and spa package and outdoor dining adventures, among other prizes. Proceeds will go to projects at the city's main library and all other branches. Bids can be made at 32auctions.com.
The Library Foundation is a nonprofit organization that aims to help all libraries in the Santa Maria system, including Cuyama, Guadalupe and Los Alamos. Its past projects include the Bookmobile, STEAM learning kits for children and the annual cowboy poetry event.
Questions may be directed to Librarian III Dawn Jackson at 805-925-0994, ext. 2322.
More about the Library Foundation can be found at www.cityofsantamaria.org/foundation.