LOMPOC
Coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting
A 32-year-old Lompoc man was identified Tuesday as the person killed in an officer-involved shooting following a brief standoff Saturday on West Cypress Avenue.
Officials from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff-Coroner's Bureau named Travis Daniel Carlon as the man who was shot by officers after they responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
No new information has been released since the shooting, she added.
Lompoc Police officers responded to the call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday and, upon arrival, located Carlon, who apparently barricaded himself inside the residence.
Carlon refused to respond to Lompoc Police outside the residence but eventually came to the door holding a handgun, and pointed it officers before he was shot, according to Sgt. Scott Morgan.
It's not clear if Carlon was pronounced dead at the scene or if he was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
Three officers who were involved but weren't identified were not injured, Zick said.
The Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the shooting at the request of Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani, while Lompoc Police officials look into the alleged assault associated with the original call for service, in addition to their own administrative investigation into the shooting.
SANTA MARIA
Schools locked down during police investigation on Meehan Street
Two schools were locked down Tuesday as Santa Maria Police officers served a search warrant at a residence on Meehan street in connection to a shooting that occurred a month earlier in a separate location of the city.
Officials requested the lockdown of Battles and Bill Libbon elementary schools as officers searched the apartment in the 700 block of Meehan Street around 10 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.
The lockdown was requested as a precautionary measure while the warrant was served. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 10:45 a.m.
The warrant was served in connection to a shooting that occurred Sept. 5 in the 1600 block of North Bay Avenue, where officers responded to a call of shots heard but did not locate any victims, according to Flaa.
Santa Maria Police officials continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Zackary Robbins at 805-928-3781, ext. 1361.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Two more county residents die from COVID-19
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 among county residents Tuesday, along with 56 new cases of the virus.
One of the deaths was of a Santa Maria resident, and the other of a Santa Barbara resident. One was between the ages of 50 and 69, and one was over the age of 70, according to county public health data.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 511 Santa Barbara County residents have reportedly died from COVID-19, according to county data.
Active and contagious cases in the county total 406 as of Tuesday.
Forty residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 16 in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
All residents age 12 and older are encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves against severe illness and death from the virus.
The vaccine is free and available regardless of documentation status and health insurance is not needed. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
VANDENBERG VILLAGE
Lompoc man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder charges Tuesday after an alleged victim sustained a serious laceration to the upper torso during a domestic altercation at a residence in Vandenberg Village, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
Deputies responded to the residence in the 200 block of Burton Mesa Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m. and located an adult male victim outside, according to Raquel Zick of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
The man, who wasn't identified, was immediately transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Zick added.
Deputies contacted and detained 26-year-old Edgar Ayala outside of the residence and later arrested him for allegedly inflicting the injuries on the victim, according to Zick, adding that officers are conducting a follow-up investigation.
Ayala was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the charges, which also include felony domestic violence. His bail was set at $1 million.