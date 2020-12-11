County Lines: Community invited to artisan fair at Wine Stone Inn on Saturday

ORCUTT
Community invited to artisan fair at Wine Stone Inn on Saturday
Local residents are invited to Orcutt's Wine Stone Inn on Saturday afternoon for an artisan fair featuring handmade products from local businesses, as well as food, beer and wine to go.
The fair will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. at the hotel. Products for sale will include bags from Laced Up Louie, candles from Soy Y Luna Candles, self-defense keychains from Karina's Keychains, jewelry from Copper and Stone and The Leather Feather, photography from Melissa Bagley and clothing from Sammy Price.
The "Shift" Food Truck also will be present selling burgers.
According to Wine Stone Inn general manager Lauren Wise, the market will be held both indoors and outdoors at the hotel, with indoor capacity limited to 20% in accordance with regional COVID-19 guidelines.
Bottled wine and beer will be available for purchase to go, Wise said.
The Wine Stone Inn is located at 255 W. Clark Ave. in Orcutt.
SANTA MARIA
Police investigate shooting near West Bunny Avenue, North Dejoy Street
Santa Maria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in the area of West Bunny Avenue and North Dejoy Street.
Officers responded to a report of the shooting shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Felix Dias.
Upon arriving on scene, officers located evidence of a shooting, although no suspects were identified and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781.
SANTA MARIA
Take-home Lego packs available at library
With the cancellation of the Santa Maria Public Library's Lego program this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library is offering take-home Lego packs for youth ages 6 to 17.
Packs are available during curbside pickup hours at the Main Branch Library, with registration required beforehand, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Families will be able to register each month for a new pack to take home, containing Lego bricks, a booklist, challenge cards and activity ideas. The checkout period for each pack is two weeks, with Legos sanitized between uses.
Families are encouraged to keep checked-out Legos separate from their own at home, and to submit photos of their creations, van de Kamp said.
To register for a pack, visit the events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or call 805-925-0994.
Pickup hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, contact the library’s Youth Services division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.
The Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Animal Services modifies in-person operations
In response to the state’s stay-at-home order, Santa Barbara County Animal Services has modified its operations to provide in-person services by appointment only at the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara shelters, a division spokeswoman said.
No in-person services are available at the Lompoc Shelter, which was already closed through Jan. 31, but phone lines at all three shelters will remain open during normal business hours for staff to provide the public with information, resources and appointment scheduling.
Services available by appointment include fostering, adoptions, limited intakes and returning animals already in the care of the shelter to their owners. Dogs, sick or injured cats and underage kittens are the only strays that will be accepted at the shelters.
Animals being surrendered by owners will be taken in only in the case of emergency and only by appointment.
Animal Control officers will respond to priority calls, which include law enforcement assistance, reports of injured or sick stray animals and complaints regarding cruelty, neglect, bites and dangerous and aggressive dogs.
All measures will be taken to return animals to their owners in the field instead of impounding them, the spokeswoman said.
To view animals available for adoption or fostering, visit www.PetHarbor.com. For appointments and information, call the Santa Maria shelter at 805-934-6119, the Lompoc shelter at 805-737-7755 or the Santa Barbara shelter at 805-681-5285.
