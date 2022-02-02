LOMPOC
Community input sought for redistricting discussions
Members of the public are invited to attend two Lompoc City Council special meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Wednesday, Feb. 16, to provide input on the redrawing of district boundaries.
Two previous public meetings on the topic were held in July 2021.
City officials explain the redistricting process as drawing City Council district boundaries in a way that the community believes best represents the community by adopting the following criteria:
- Geographically contiguous districts (each City Council district should share a common border with the next);
- The geographic integrity of local neighborhoods or communities shall be respected in a manner that minimizes its division;
- Geographic integrity of a city shall be respected in a manner that minimizes its division;
- Easily identifiable boundaries that follow natural or artificial barriers (rivers, streets, highways, rail lines, etc.); and
- Lines shall be drawn to encourage geographic compactness, and boundaries shall not be drawn for purposes of favoring or discriminating against a political party.
Both special meetings will be held in person at Lompoc City Hall in the council chambers at 100 Civic Center Plaza. In-person attendance is permitted with all attendees required to wear masks while indoors.
The meetings will also be livestreamed at www.cityoflompoc.com in the View City Council Meeting Videos under the City Council tab, as well as Comcast channel 23 in Lompoc and on KPEG radio 100.9 FM by the Lompoc Media Center.
There will be an opportunity for public comment both in person and remotely by phone at 805-875-8201.
In addition, the community is invited to submit public comments, including suggested draft maps, by emailing the City Clerk’s Office at: s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
For more information, including current district maps, go to www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/city-clerk/election-official.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Buellton Wine & Chili Fest returns to Flying Flags RV Resort
The annual Wine & Chili Festival will return to Flying Flags RV Resort in Buellton on Sunday, March 20, showcasing a lineup of wineries, breweries and spirits, as well as retail vendors, live music and food trucks.
The one-day event will run from 12 to 4:30 p.m. and feature a community salsa and chili cook-off competition.
The family-friendly festival will feature live music by entertainment by Paradise Kings and DJ FIU. Additional details on entertainment are forthcoming.
Hot Chili tickets for attendees 21 years and up are $55 and include a souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine, craft beer and spirit tasting. For guests 13 to 20 years old, the Mild Chili ticket is $20 with no alcohol.
Tickets at the door will be $65 for general admission Hot Chili tickets, and $25 for Mild Chili tickets for guests under 21. No exceptions will be made.
Event tickets and ride safe transportation tickets from Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria and Lompoc, all can be purchased online at www.BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com or by calling the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at 805-688-7829.
No walkup transportation tickets will be sold at bus departures.
SANTA MARIA
Library to host online job search presentation
The Santa Maria Public Library will host a presentation about online job searches on Saturday.
The presentation will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the library’s Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.
Library staff will teach participants how to locate opportunities using online tools, such as job boards and company portals. It will be a hands-on experience, helping patrons jump-start their job search.
Seating is limited and registration is required. Visit the library website or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562, for more information.