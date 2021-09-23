LOMPOC
Community input sought for streetscape improvements survey
Lompoc city officials are making a final push to gather community input on how to best carry out streetscape and transportation improvements along Highway 1 and 246 corridors before the Sept. 27 deadline.
The online survey found in both English and Spanish will remain open until Monday and can be found at www.cityoflompoc.com/streetscape.
Prior to participating in the survey, residents are encouraged to first watch the Streetscape Multi-Modal Improvements Project presentation located on the same website.
The city is working with consultants RRM Design Group and Toole Design to focus on pedestrian and bicycle connections, as well as streetscape design and beautification, along the North H Street (Highway 1) and Ocean Avenue (Highway 246) corridor.
The improvements also will address transit needs and safety issues, implementing the city’s goal of "complete streets" and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Grant funding for the improvements was secured in November 2018 from Caltrans through Senate Bill 1.
To date, the city has conducted an analysis of opportunities and constraints in the project area, as well as stakeholder interviews with various community members.
Completion of a design plan is anticipated in early 2022, according to officials, and will be reviewed by the Lompoc Planning Commission and Lompoc City Council. Community input also will be weighed.
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY
Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch and corn maze opens Sept. 30
Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch will open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 30, officially kicking off fall time in the Santa Ynez Valley.
The family-owned-and-operated agricultural adventure includes a selection of oversized, multicolored gourds for purchase and an updated corn maze design for participants who dare find their way through. In addition to a 10-acre corn maze, a smaller children's maze will be available to young adventurers.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, from Sept. 30 until Oct. 31.
Both the pumpkin patch and maze are located at 1000 Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang.
For more information, visit Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch on Facebook and Instagram or contact 805-331-1948.
LOMPOC
Route One Farmers Market sprouts 'Veggie Voucher' program during October
Route One Farmers Market will offer a $10 one-time Veggie Voucher program every Sunday during the month of October to qualifying members of the community who have experienced food insecurity.
“We recognize that this past year has been difficult for many in our community,” said Shelby Wild, manager of Route One Farmers Market.
Community members who have experienced food insecurity within the last year are being invited to fill out a short survey while shopping at the Sunday farmers market to identify their need and qualify for a one-time $10 Veggie Voucher.
The voucher program is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation.
In addition, Route One will continue to offer a dollar match program through the end of the year which doubles customers' EBT buying power on the first $15 spent.
Route One is the only market within a 67-mile stretch to accept EBT and Market Match, according to Wild.
The Route One Farmers Market is held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3745 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.
For market updates, visit www.facebook.com/route1farmersmarket/.