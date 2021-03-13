SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Commission for Women launching town hall series
Santa Barbara County Commission for Women is launching a free monthly virtual town hall series modeled after its award-winning “Women Speak Up” forum.
The goal of the series is to bring women from throughout the county together to share their experiences, knowledge and awareness of issues and challenges facing women during the pandemic and long after, and to offer expertise and solutions, a commission spokeswoman said.
Attendees can expect to receive helpful and important information, data and links to resources and programs, the spokeswoman said.
The first in the series is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and is titled “Women: Work and Family in the Time of COVID-19.”
Scheduled speakers include Kathy Odell, chief executive officer of Women’s Economic Ventures; Jamie Collins, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria; and Sharon Tepper, vice president for People and Experience, the human resources department of Deckers Brands.
The event will be moderated by Susan Rose, and a question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.
To register for the first town hall on Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eiNpKtnoSC67fyEliQ9aiw.
Future sessions in the series will focus on a range of topics identified by constituents as the top issues affecting women in their communities since the pandemic began, the spokeswoman said.
Notifications about future sessions will be posted on the Commission for Women website at www.countyofsb.org/cfw/.
For general information about the Commission for Women, email ecamarena@co.santa-barbara.ca.us
Workforce Development Board seeks comments on strategic plan
The Workforce Development Board of Santa Barbara County is looking for public comments on the regional strategic plan for the 2021 to 2024 program years in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
California is requiring all workforce development areas to update the local and regional plans for those years, a county board spokesman said.
Input from the community will be documented as comments received during public meetings and attached to documents the board will submit to the state, the spokesman said.
To help the public understand the workforce opportunity and innovation plan and provide comments, the board has scheduled two virtual meetings Tuesday via Zoom.
The first session is set for 11 to 11:30 a.m. with the meeting ID number 995 2829 7047 and passcode 812702.
The second session is set for 5:30 to 6 p.m. with the meeting ID number 971 7101 2410 and passcode 072902.
Sessions can be accessed by calling toll-free 877-853-5257 and 888-475-4499.
Members of the public also can submit comments via email at dboulanger@co.slo.ca.us.
Emails should reference the page number and section of the local or regional plan being commented on, the spokesman said.
For more information, visit www.sbcwdb.org.
BUELLTON
Tree trimming work on Hwy 246 begins Monday
Motorists can expect delays on Highway 246 from Freear Drive to Thumbelina Drive near Buellton beginning Monday, March 15.
Weather permitting, a one-week tree trimming project will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, causing some road delays, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Electronic message boards will be activated to inform the public about the roadwork being performed by Buellton's Caltrans maintenance team.
Agency officials remind motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
For traffic updates, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5