SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Closure of Hwy 135 in Los Alamos set for today
A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos will continue Tuesday with demolition of the northbound bridge.
Roadwork will result in a 24-hour closure of Highway 135 between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
A temporary shuttle service will be available to transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center.
Highway 101 will remain open in both directions.
Access to the Highway 101 southbound on- and off-ramps will remain open, while the northbound on- and off-ramps at Highway 135 will remain open for travelers to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.
In addition, travelers on northbound Highway 101 will encounter a traffic switch onto a newly constructed bridge in the center median for the next four months while construction proceeds on new traffic lanes.
Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to advise all travelers about the closures and will direct travelers off the highway to the nearby Highway 101 southbound on-ramp.
The reconstruction project will continue to include periodic intermittent and full overnight closures of Highway 135.
Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, according to the announcement.
Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $10 million project, which is scheduled to be complete in March 2023.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA MARIA
Library hosting high-energy learning experience for toddlers
Young children can learn and grow through stories, movement and music during Toddler Time at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The high-energy learning experience is for children ages 1 to 3, accompanied by their caregivers, with registration required.
Families can sign up for one of two six-week sessions, with the first held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 6 through Oct. 11. The second session will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursdays from Sept. 8 through Oct. 13.
Toddler Time will be held in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater at 421 S. McClelland St.
Hours of operation and more information about the library and its resources are available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.
For more information, contact the library's Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.
SANTA YNEZ
Christopher Cross to perform at Chumash Casino Resort
The 1980s yacht rock icon and five-time Grammy Award winner Christopher Cross will bring his 40th Anniversary Tour to the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Cross is a multiplatinum-selling recording artist and has sold over 10 million albums.
Cross burst onto the music scene in 1980 with the self-titled debut album “Sailing,” which peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.
That same year, the album helped him win five Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist, according to reports.
Over the course of his career, Cross earned an Oscar, Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination.
Cross in 1981 again found success with his hit single “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” which was the main theme song for the film “Arthur,” peaking at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. The tune won the Oscar for Best Original Song.
Other notable songs that attained Billboard success include "Ride Like the Wind," "Never Be the Same" and "All Right."
In recent years, Cross released eight albums with a record label he launched in 2007.
Tickets for the show are $39, $44, $49, $59 and $69, and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
The resort is located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, and is an age 21-and-older venue.