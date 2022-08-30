SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Closure of Hwy 135 in Los Alamos set for Sept. 6
A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos will continue Tuesday, Sept. 6, with demolition of the northbound bridge.
Roadwork will result in a 24-hour closure of Highway 135 between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
A temporary shuttle service will be available to transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center.
Highway 101 will remain open in both directions.
Access to the Highway 101 southbound on- and off-ramps will remain open, while the northbound on- and off-ramps at Highway 135 will remain open for travelers to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.
In addition, travelers on northbound Highway 101 will encounter a traffic switch onto a newly constructed bridge in the center median beginning Wednesday, Aug. 31, for the next four months while construction proceeds on new traffic lanes.
Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to advise all travelers about the closures and will direct travelers off the highway to the nearby Highway 101 southbound on-ramp.
The reconstruction project will continue to include periodic intermittent and full overnight closures of Highway 135.
Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, according to the announcement.
Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $10 million project, which is scheduled to be complete in March 2023.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
LOMPOC
Aldi grocery store set to open Thursday
Shelves are almost stocked at Lompoc's Aldi discount grocery store in preparation for the grand opening event Thursday, when doors will open to the community at 729 North H St.
The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m., with free goody bags given to the first 100 customers, according to a company announcement.
The first 100 customers also will receive a "golden ticket" that could be worth $100.
In addition, customers will have an opportunity to enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card between Sept. 1 and 4. One winner will be chosen.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
In May 2021, officials announced the new business would share space with recent addition Boot Barn at the former Vons property on North H Street.
Aldi is a family-owned discount supermarket chain known for carrying low-cost proprietary product lines that include fresh produce delivered daily and everyday essentials.
SOLVANG
Santa Barbara Vintners Festival returning for 38th year
The Santa Barbara Vintners Festival is set to return for a 38th year featuring 70 wineries and over 30 regional chefs, restaurants and food producers ready to dole out gourmet samplings.
This year's celebration will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang.
According to vintners association CEO Alison Laslett, the event is a nod to Santa Barbara County as an internationally recognized wine growing region that produces globally competitive wines.
She noted that "education, experience, passion and wisdom the winemakers pour into every bottle is what really sets us apart."
"Our wine country offers more varietals than any other wine region, so everyone from wine novices to experienced collectors and connoisseurs will find cases to buy and enjoy at home,” Laslett said.
During the daytime event, attendees will have the chance to meet the featured winemakers and winery owners and enjoy samples of the regional sparkling wines in the Bank of Marin Bubble Lounge.
Live music and culinary and viticulture demonstrations also will be on-site.
The annual festival, which each year is organized by the vintners association, is sponsored by long-standing partners Bank of Marin, the Chumash Casino Resort and Visit the Santa Ynez Valley.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.sbvintnersweekend.com.
The festival will take place rain or shine, and all tickets are nonrefundable.